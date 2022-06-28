Highly touted JuCo linebacker commits to Alabama

Justin Jefferson, inside linebacker from Pearl River Community College in Poplarville, Mississippi, announced his commitment to the University of Alabama on Tuesday. Jefferson's stock has exploded the last few months and became one of Alabama's top overall targets in the 2023 class.

Jefferson worked out at Alabama's camp earlier this month where he spent time with defensive coordinator Pete Golding, who also recruited him for the Tide. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound athlete has been clocked at a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash.

"Why not Bama," Jefferson said on Tuesday after he committed to Alabama. "I really like Coach Golding. I trust him. Bama has built a legacy and I want to continue that legacy. I am just really trying to better myself."

The highly recruited target said after the trip to Tuscaloosa he really liked Coach Golding's coaching style. Jefferson also said he saw himself getting coached and developed by Coach Golding.

He visited other programs this month including official visits to Florida and Texas A&M. Jefferson also took an unofficial visit to Ole Miss. It was clear after his visit Tuscaloosa the Tide was tough to beat in his recruitment.

"I just love everything about Alabama," he said after the visit. "It's just all love. The love they are showing me is really important to me. Out of everyone (linebackers) in JuCo they are coming after me. I'm not big, but I am fast. I don't look like your stereotypical linebacker.

"They are showing me so much love. They are coming after me for a reason, not just to say they are recruiting me. My mom went with me over there. She loved it. They took care of her while I was doing the camp. That really meant a lot to me.”

The JuCo star recorded 53 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, and three sacks during his freshman season at Pearl River. He is on track to graduate in December.

Watch Jefferson's freshman season highlights at Pearl River C.C.!