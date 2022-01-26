Highly-touted athlete re-offered by Alabama

Peyton Woodyard, 2024 four-star safety from St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California, is one of the premier sophomores in the country. The elite prospect has scholarship offers from all the top programs including Alabama. The Crimson Tide extended an offer in June when he attended the Tide's camp.

Woodyard said his mom "was in tears" after he received the offer from Coach Saban. The NCAA rules prohibit coaches from contact with recruits until their junior year. Woodyard watched Alabama play throughout the season, but the contact has been minimal.

It will become more hectic in the months ahead once he officially becomes a junior. Woodyard plans to take several visits throughout the spring and summer including a return trip to Alabama (likely sometime in March). Alabama wide receivers coach, Holmon Wiggins, visited St. John Bosco on Tuesday. He is the area recruiter for the Crimson Tide on the West Coast.

Alabama recently hired a new defensive backs coach, Travaris Robinson, after Jay Valai left for the same position at Oklahoma. Alabama wanted to solidify their stance on the offer to Woodyard and decided to 're-offer' him on Tuesday with a new position coach in Tuscaloosa.

"The new DB coach just wanted to make sure I knew I had an offer, and they want me," Woodyard said. "Coach Wiggins came out to see me at baseball practice. It's pretty cool that he did that.

"I know he (Travaris Robinson) had a pretty good track record. I am excited to see what he does at Bama. I haven't met him yet, but Coach Wiggins wants to get me out there soon.”

Peyton’s father, Gerald Woodyard, is the Deputy Chief of the Los Angeles Police Department. He is also originally from Mobile, and a big Alabama football fan. Peyton grew up cheering for the Crimson Tide.

"My family was really happy especially my dad since it was his birthday today, too," he said. "It meant a lot that Coach (Wiggins) came out to see me, solidify my offer and invite me out to their spring game.

"I watched Alabama play all the time. Any game I can catch. I am always watching their film. Our coaches bases our defense off of theirs. Alabama sees me as a safety that has the ability to not only come down and tackle, but as someone who can cover as well."

Woodyard said Alabama loves his film and eager for him to return to campus this spring. He also looks forward to visiting with Alabama safeties coach Charles Kelly who he worked with during camp last summer.

"Besides the fact that my family is from Alabama they have been in the national conversation consistently, and they prepare their players not only for college, but for the next level," Woodyard said about his high interest in the Tide. "They have a high graduation rate, and I am sure they prepare their athletes for life after football."