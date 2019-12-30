ORLANDO, Fla. — Mac Jones screamed “Roll Tide” from a roller-coaster while Tua Tagovailoa’s injured hip limited him to a quiet ride on the carousel. Alabama spent Monday morning at Fun Spot America as part of an event with the Orlando Boys & Girls Club where players rode rides and interacted with local kids. Before the event, Crimson Tide tight end Miller Forristall and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III spoke with the media. Here are the highlights of what was said.

Alabama tight end Forristall (left) and receiver Henry Ruggs III.

Ruggs mum on possible return to Alabama, reunion with little brother

Ruggs was reluctant to give much away when asked about both his future with the Crimson Tide as well as rumors that his younger brother Kevontae' could be enrolling at Alabama. When addressing Alabama’s mindset heading into Wednesday’s Citrus Bowl against Michigan, Henry said the team was trying to enjoy the experience, stating “It’s our last time together, it’s our last road trip.” That led to a question over whether or not this would be the junior receiver’s last game in a Crimson Tide uniform altogether. “I don’t know,” Ruggs replied. “I mean, it’s the last game of this season. That’s all I can say.” Ruggs finished third on the team in receiving this season, recording 719 yards and seven touchdowns on 38 receptions. The 6-foot, 190-pound receiver is viewed as one of the fastest players in this year’s draft class and is projected as a possible first-round pick. However, BamaInsider has learned that he is strongly considering returning to Alabama for his senior season next year. If Ruggs does return to Alabama, he could very well be joined by his little brother Kevontae’, who transferred from Ole Miss earlier this year and spent the past season at East Mississippi Community College. Kevontae’ tallied 19 tackles including one for a loss with a fumble return while serving as a defensive back during his lone season at EMCC. During his freshman season at Ole Miss, the 6-foot-4 210-pounder served as a linebacker, tallying 16 tackles with a fumble recovery. While there is speculation Kevontae’ might be enrolling at Alabama next year, Henry elected not to reveal much information on his younger brother’s decision. “I can’t really speak on it too much,” he said. “He’s just going through his recruitment and he’ll make the best decision for him. He’s considering multiple schools.”

Forristall describes throat injury against Arkansas

After missing more than a month with an unusual throat injury sustained against Arkansas on Oct. 26, Forristall is finally set to return for the Crimson Tide for the Citrus Bowl. Monday, the redshirt junior tight end described both how the bizarre injury occurred as well as his road to recovery. “I broke my larynx and my hyoid bone in my throat so they had to go in and put a couple screws and a couple plates in on Monday (October) 28, after the Arkansas game,” he said. “I caught an elbow real funny about halfway through the first quarter and we just didn’t really know what it was until after the game. We went and got it taken care of. It wasn’t too bad. My voice is gone by about the end of the game, but I was just very, very blessed to end up in the situation how it ended up and how fantastic our staff ended up handling it after the game. “It could have been a lot worse. I’m very blessed that the severity wasn’t as bad as it could have been. Anything surrounding your throat and airway, pre-surgery or post-surgery, is obviously stuff you worry about. I could speak within a couple of days. Eating was the worst part. I dropped a couple of pounds. We’re back and I’m really glad to be back with the team.” Forristall was in good spirits during the event, stating he “felt great” before smiling and questioning how the reporter who asked the question felt. Through eight games this season, the tight end has recorded 12 receptions for 131 yards and three touchdowns.

Alabama still serious about the Citrus Bowl

Monday might have started with some fun and games, but No. 13 Alabama still held a practice later in the day as players continued to prepare for their New Year’s Day matchup against No. 14 Michigan. This season’s bowl game marks the first time the Crimson Tide is not playing for a national title since 2013. However, Alabama players claim they aren’t taking the bowl game lightly. “You don’t want to go into it thinking that just because it’s not a playoff game that you don’t want to take it that serious,” Ruggs said. “We’re here for a week, so we have a little time to just hang out with the team and bond and play around with some of these guys it’s their last time. It’s our last time together, it’s our last road trip. We have fun while we can, and when the game comes we treat it just like any other game. Whether it’s a Playoff game or whether it’s a bowl game, it’s still a football game.” Added Forristall: “There’s always the pressure to perform. I don’t think a lot of the guys feel a whole lot of pressure. Everybody’s played in big games, and this is another big game. It’s just the next game on the schedule.” Alabama will take on Michigan on Wednesday at noon CT inside Orlando’s Camping World Stadium. The Crimson Tide is currently listed as a 7-point favorite, according to Vegas Insider.

