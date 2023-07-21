Nick Saban didn’t divulge any of Grandma Saban’s secret cake recipes during his appearance at SEC Media Days this week. However, when it comes to baking up his quarterback battle, the head coach has been a little more open with the process. Like any good chef, Saban’s not giving away the entire formula before serving out his final product this fall. Still, he provided a few details so far on his process for selecting a new starter. Here’s what we know so far about what Saban and Alabama are cooking up behind center.

Ingredients

— Jalen Milroe, redshirt sophomore — Tyler Buchner, redshirt sophomore (Notre Dame transfer) — Ty Simpson, redshirt freshman Milroe entered spring camp as Alabama’s QB1 and worked with the first-team offense during the A-Day scrimmage. He also filled in for an injured Bryce Young last season, closing out the second half of the win at Arkansas before helping Alabama beat Texas A&M in his first career college start. Over eight appearances last season, Milroe completed 58.5% of his passes for 297 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions. The dual-threat passer also added 265 yards and a score on the ground. Keeping up with the cooking analogy, Milroe could be a flavorful addition to Alabama’s offense, but he’s still a bit raw. On one hand, he accounted for five touchdowns and 348 total yards in a game and a half against Arkansas and Texas A&M. On the other, he was 0-for-5 on passes that traveled 20 or more yards through the air last season and also struggled to protect the football. Buchner brings a bit of unpredictability as well. Saban plucked him from Notre Dame’s kitchen where he spent the past two years working with first-year Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. That should help a bit in terms of preparation, but the transfer quarterback still needs a bit of seasoning. Buchner started last season as Notre Dame's quarterback but missed 10 games due to a shoulder injury. He demonstrated his potential during last season’s Gator Bowl, accounting for 334 total yards and five total touchdowns in Notre Dame’s 45-38 victory over South Carolina. However, he threw three interceptions in that game, including two that went for touchdowns the other way. Simpson could very well be the missing ingredient to Alabama’s offense, but he’s an unknown spice at the moment. The former Rivals100 recruit appeared in just four games during his debut season last year, completing 4 of 5 passes for 35 yards while entering games exclusively in blowout situations. Still, he has arguably the best arm talent of the three competitors and could rise quickly this fall. Optional ingredients: Alabama could still add a couple of new arms to the mix as it brought in four-star freshmen Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan this offseason. Both young passers offer plenty of promise, but at the moment it seems like Saban will keep them on the shelf during their first year with the program.

Preparation

It’s hard enough to prepare a new starting quarterback, much less three at the same time. With neither of Alabama’s three contenders separating themselves at the moment, it’s important that Saban gives each of them an equal opportunity with the first-team offense. Wednesday, he spoke about that challenge during an interview with Sirius XM. “We’ve been working through that all summer, actually,” Saban said. “We usually take two guys, put two other guys together and rotate them every two workouts, and we’ll probably have to continue to do that for a while until somebody sort of separates themselves. And it’s up to the players to do that. “We’re coaching them every day. We’re trying to help them in any way we can. I think they’re all improving, they’ve all made tremendous progress. Ty Simpson, Jalen, Tyler, all of them have made progress. But who is going to step up and play winning football at the position?"

"Bake time"

So just how long is this going to take? Alabama will begin its preseason camp early next month and will have roughly four weeks to prepare for its season-opener against Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 2. The Crimson Tide won’t need to have its final dish prepared by then as the Blue Raiders figure to serve as somewhat of an appetizer to open up the season. However, the clock is still ticking as Texas comes into town the following week as one of the main courses on Alabama’s schedule. That being said, Saban isn’t using a timer when it comes to pulling his starter out of the oven. Instead, he’s going to wait and see which of his quarterbacks rises first. “There's not a decision that needs to be made at this point in time,” he said at SEC Media Days Wednesday, “nor are we ready to make that decision at this point in time until somebody separates themselves.” As for what the head coach is watching for, the decision will come down to more than just arm talent and playmaking ability. “I think this is one of the things that gets sort of out of whack at the quarterback position – making good choices and decisions, getting the ball to the right place at the right time accurately is the most important thing about playing quarterback,” Saban said during his radio interview “And some guys think they have to make plays, so sometimes they abort the system to make a play, and sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. But those negative plays when you do that usually kill you, and that’s what you have to sort of guard against, avoid, whatever because they can lose games for you.”

Serving size