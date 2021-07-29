Herbert Jones selected No. 35 overall by New Orleans Pelicans in NBA Draft

Herbert Jones is set for a reunion with former teammate Kira Lewis Jr. in New Orleans. The Alabama forward was the second Crimson Tide player to hear his name called during Thursday night’s NBA Draft as he was selected 35 overall in the second round by the New Orleans Pelicans. Joshua Primo was the first Crimson Tide player off the board as he was selected No. 12 overall by the San Antonio Spurs earlier in the night.

Jones’ selection marks the first time that Alabama has produced multiple selections in a single draft since 1995 when Antonio McDyess was picked No. 5 overall and Jason Caffey went No. 20 overall. Jones is Alabama’s fourth draftee in the past four years, joining Primo, Lewis (No. 13 overall in 2020) and Collin Sexton (No. 8 overall in 2018). He is the 46th player drafted in program history.

Jones was the leading force in Alabama’s Sweet 16 run last season, earning SEC Player of the Year and SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward averaged 11.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 45 percent from the field and 35 percent from behind the 3-point line. However, he was better known for his defensive prowess, leading the team with 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Jones earned Alabama’s Hard Hat award 17 times last season, leading the team in Blue Collar Points (667), deflections (110), floor dives (23) and dunks (19).