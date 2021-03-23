Herbert Jones could add another major accolade to his stellar senior season. The Alabama forward is one of four players named to this year’s Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award, the Atlanta Tip Off Club announced on Tuesday.

This season, Jones has served as the backbone of an Alabama defense which ranks No. 3 in the nation, according to the Ken Pomeroy rankings. Starting all 32 games for the Crimson Tide, he leads the team in rebounding (6.5 rpg), steals (1.8 spg), deflections (106), floor dives (21) and blocked shots (1.1 bpg), while ranking second in charges taken (13).

Jones is also Alabama’s leader in blue-collar points, a metric that includes players receiving points each game for deflections, steals, blocks, rebounds, floor dives and charges. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward has 642.5 blue-collar points this season, 205.5 better than the next closest player. He has earned Alabama’s “Hard Hat Award” a team-high 16 times.

Jones previously earned SEC player of the year and SEC defensive player of the year. On top of his defensive efforts, he’s averaging 11.3 points while shooting 44.5 percent from the floor and 37 percent from beyond the arc.