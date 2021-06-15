Herbert Jones, John Petty Jr., Joshua Primo invited to NBA Draft Combine

Alabama basketball will be well-represented during the NBA Draft Combine. Herbert Jones, John Petty Jr. and Joshua Primo are three of the 69 players expected to attend the annual scouting event, the league announced Tuesday.

Jones and Petty have both moved on from their college careers. However, Primo’s status is still up in the air. The freshman hired an NCAA-certified agent but will still be eligible to play for Alabama this season provided he withdraws his name from the draft by the July 19 deadline. Sophomore Jaden Shackelford declared for the draft without hiring an agent but did not receive an invite to the combine. He will also need to withdraw his name by July 19 in order to return to Alabama next season.

If both Primo and Shackelford return, Alabama would be one player over the NCAA scholarship limit of 13.

This year’s NBA Combine will take place at the Wintrust Arena and Marriott Marquis in Chicago, Ill from June 21-27. The event will feature five-on-five games, strength and agility testing, shooting drills, measurements and other related on-court exercises. The NBA Draft will take place on July 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.