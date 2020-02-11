“We’ve got to get it to a point where he can at least function, where he can pass, catch, dribble some, shoot free throws at least. Once that gets to that point hopefully — I mean he tolerates pain well — hopefully, another week or so.”

“We’re doing conditioning with him, trying to keep him in shape,” Oats said. “He’s doing a bunch of right-hand (drills). He can’t do anything with his left hand really, so he’s doing a bunch of right-hand. We’ll probably bring him back well before he’s 100 percent. The kid’s wanting to play all the time, but the left hand’s still sore. He can’t really do anything with it.

Following practice Tuesday, Alabama head coach Nate Oats provided an update on Jones, stating the recovery on his injured wrist is “going better than normal” and that the junior could return to court in a limited fashion as soon as next week. Jones was originally projected to return late this month after fracturing his left wrist against LSU on Jan. 29.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Life without Herbert Jones has been tough on Alabama basketball. However, the Crimson Tide might be getting its starting forward back a bit sooner than expected.

When asked for a more specific return date, Oats said he was optimistic that Jones could see minutes during Alabama’s game against Texas A&M on Feb. 19.

“I hope so,” he said. “I think there’s a very good possibility… I would hope he could play in some limited role for A&M. If not, definitely positive for the one following that.”

Alabama travels to Ole Miss on Feb. 22 after hosting Texas A&M.

Jones has been labeled as Alabama’s “glue guy” and is averaging 9.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Before fracturing his wrist on a hard fall to the floor against LSU, he had recorded double-digit points in five straight games.

The 6-foot-7, 205-pounder is also Alabama’s best defensive player, leading the team with 418.5 “blue-collar points” while taking home the Hard Hat Award in 11 of his 19 games this season. Jones leads the Crimson Tide in charges taken (18), dunks (13) and ranks second on the team with 23-floor dives. He’s also drawn eight and-1 opportunities, converting on six of them.

While Jones’ potential quick turnaround is welcomed news for the Crimson Tide, his absence will still be sorely missed this week as Alabama (13-10, 5-5 in the SEC) faces back-to-back ranked opponents starting with a trip to No. 11 Auburn (21-2, 8-2) on Wednesday before hosting No. 25 LSU (17-6, 8-2) on Saturday.

“In his mind, I think he’d try to maybe play tomorrow, but he hasn’t practiced at all,” Oats said. “He wants to compete against Auburn. He’s an Alabama kid who grew up in Alabama that understands the Alabama-Auburn rivalry. He’s only got three more of these barring the tournament play left in his career.”

Alabama is 1-2 in Jones’ absence, dropping back-to-back home games against Arkansas and Tennessee before winning at Georgia over the weekend. Oats said he hopes the NCAA Tournament committee takes Jones’ injury into account while mentioning his team will still need to pick up some quality wins in his absence. Alabama currently ranks No. 42 in the NET rankings.

“Hopefully we can get him back healthy which is coming along real great,” Alabama guard John Petty Jr. said. “Hopefully we can be in a great position to be able to play in the NCAA Tournament when he comes back, and I feel like once he comes back that’s going to finally show the full potential of our team when everyone’s healthy and everyone’s playing their best basketball.”