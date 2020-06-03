Alabama basketball will get its leading defender back next season. Wednesday, forward Herbert Jones announced via Instagram that he is forgoing the NBA draft and returning to the Crimson Tide for his senior year. Jones declared for the draft in March but did not hire an agent, leaving the door open for his return.

Jones was a member of this year's SEC all-defensive team, leading Alabama in charges taken (22), deflections (84) and floor dives (31). He was also the Tide's leader with 593 Blue Collar Points — the metric the team uses to measure effort and hustle plays. Jones averaged 7.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the floor.

Despite his solid defensive performance last season, Jones was not projected to be selected in this year’s draft after suffering multiple injuries which caused him to miss what amounted to nearly five full games due. Jones fractured his wrist on Jan. 29 at LSU and was able to return in time to play at Auburn two weeks later. The injury forced him to wear a cast on his dominant left arm for the remainder of the season.

Earlier this offseason, head coach Nate Oats hinted at Jones’ eventual return, tweeting over a highlight video of the forward produced by Alabama basketball’s official Twitter account.

“Can’t wait to get back in the gym with Herb,” Oats’ post read. “Huge year ahead for him. Nobody was able to see a healthy @_hoopinglife this past year. He will shock some people this upcoming season.”

Jones was one of three Alabama starters who elected to test the NBA draft waters this season, joining point guard Kira Lewis Jr. and John Petty Jr. Last month, Lewis announced his decision to remain in the NBA draft pool and hire an agent. Alabama is still waiting to hear from Petty, who has yet to hire an agent.

Jones' return brings Alabama's confirmed scholarship count to 12, one below the NCAA limit. If Petty were to return, the Crimson Tide would be at its roster capacity.