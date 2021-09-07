Henry To'o To'o, Jameson Williams discuss decisions to transfer to Alabama

Henry To’o To’o and Jameson Williams both stood on the opposing sideline during Alabama’s undefeated title run last season. A year later, the pair of transfers figure to be key cogs in the Crimson Tide’s quest to repeat as national champions.

Williams, Ohio State’s third-leading receiver from last season, announced his transfer to Alabama on May 3. Five days later, To’o To’o, Tennessee’s leading tackler from last year, followed suit.

Over the weekend, both additions were on full display during Alabama’s 44-13 season-opening victory over Miami. Williams hauled in four receptions for a team-high 126 receiving yards, including a 94-yard touchdown in the third quarter. To’o To'o was equally impressive, finishing second on the team with seven tackles while playing a big part in a fourth-down stop at the goal line which set up Williams’ long touchdown three plays later.

“I think both of those guys played really well in the game,” head coach Nick Saban said Monday. “Henry played well, Jameson made some big plays. There’s things that every player can improve on. We didn’t do everything perfectly at either one of those positions, but those guys are great competitors and I’m sure they’re anxious to try to improve the things they can do better and continue to be able to make some big plays.”

Before Saturday, the last time Williams took the field for a game came against Alabama as he recorded a 14-yard reception against the Tide during last season’s national championship game. Tuesday, the former Rivals100 receiver opened up about his decision to transfer to Alabama, stating that he originally had the Tide as one of his finalists coming out of high school.

“To be honest, Alabama was, I would say, my second choice behind Ohio State,” Williams said. “But I made a decision to go to Ohio State. Things didn’t work out well with me so I ended up in the transfer portal and you see what happened. I just ended up at Alabama playing for Coach Saban. At the end of the day, they say ‘Good things always come back.’”

To’o To’o, who has a combined three tackles in two career games against Alabama, also discussed his decision to suit up on the other side of the Third Saturday in October rivalry this season.

“Definitely Coach Saban,” To’o To’o said. “Who doesn’t wanna play for Coach Saban? And the culture, the guys around here, how they are so eager to win. It’s just a blessing for me to be here.”

Like Williams, To’o To’o also had Alabama as one of his finalists as he listed the Tide in a top three with Tennessee and Oregon before committing to the Volunteers. Upon deciding to transfer in January, Alabama was one of the first places he looked.

“I built relationships here,” To’o To’o explained, “and honestly when I got in the transfer portal it kind of just picked up where we left off when I was in high school.”

Despite joining Alabama over the summer, To’o To’o was able to master Nick Saban’s defense well enough to earn the starting job at Mike linebacker and take over as the Tide’s signal-caller on defense. That transition was made easier due to the fact that To’o To’o spent two years working under former Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt, who ran a similar system at Tennessee. Despite changing colors in the rivalry this spring, the linebacker said he still has plenty of respect for his former head coach.

“I give a lot of props to Coach Pruitt,” To’o To’o said. “Taught me a lot of the game, taught me a lot of the system, similar system, similar defense. Being able to learn it from him and then come here and apply the teachings that he taught me and kind of take it on from there with Coach Saban and Coach [Pete] Golding really helped me in my transition here. So Coach Pruitt helped me a lot.”

Along with serving as Alabama’s signal-caller on the field, To’o To’o has also taken on a veteran role in the locker room, already becoming a part of the Tide’s leadership council.

“His leadership is what stands out the most and the way he just plays and he's everywhere, literally,” defensive back Brian Branch said Monday. “A very physical guy, he knows the ins and outs of the defense. He knows what the offense is probably going to run before they have even run it. So he's a very good player.”

Williams’ transition has been just as seamless. The 6-foot-2, 189-pound speedster earned the starting spot as Alabama’s Z receiver where he provides a much-needed deep threat to the Tide’s attack. The junior has also been a hit off the field, meshing immediately with a reloaded receiving corps.

“It didn’t take a lot of time,” Williams said. “When you’re trying to do certain things, you get going with things. I feel like me and the guys fitted in well. We became brothers quick. The first day I got here, we all linked up. Everybody showed me love, and everybody showed me love when they seen I committed to Bama on Instagram. Everything was pretty much simple. We just had to go to work.”

This Saturday, To’o To’o and Williams will get their first taste of playing for the Tide inside Bryant-Denny Stadium as Alabama hosts Mercer at 3 p.m. CT. Both players are eager to make a good first impression in front of their new home fans.

“I’m real excited,” Williams said. “All the guys keep telling me, like, ‘This stadium is like none you ever seen before.’ So I’m just looking forward to it real good.”