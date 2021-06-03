Henry To’o To’o cleared to play for Alabama as SEC changes transfer policy

Alabama’s biggest transfer addition will be eligible to suit up this season. The SEC announced Thursday that it is reversing its intraconference transfer policy, clearing the way for Tennessee transfer Henry To’o To’o to play immediately for the Crimson Tide next season.

Previously, student-athletes who transferred within the conference were required to sit out one season upon joining their new school. However, SEC chancellors and presidents voted Thursday to change that policy, granting intraconference transfers immediate eligibility.

The SEC explained in a release that the change in policy, which will take place immediately, “will better align with NCAA legislation adopted in April 2021 that established a universal one-time transfer opportunity applicable to student-athletes across all sports.”

"This is an important measure to further support student-athletes throughout the Southeastern Conference," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in the release . "While maintaining the expectation that coaches and others avoid improper recruiting, this change will ensure that student-athletes who enroll at an SEC member institution will enjoy the flexibility afforded to other student-athletes across the nation."

In order for a student-athlete to gain immediate eligibility, he or she must declare their intent to transfer by February 1 for Fall sports, May 1 for Winter sports and July 1 for Spring sports. NCAA rules include similar deadlines except the NCAA deadline for Fall sports is May 1.

Henry To’o To’o announced his transfer to Alabama last month after entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal in January. The former Tennessee linebacker led the Volunteers with 76 tackles and 10 tackles for a loss. He also recorded two pass deflections and an interception which he returned 32 yards for a touchdown. To’o To’o, 6-foot-2, 225 pounds is a former Rivals100 recruit and joined the Volunteers as the No. 3 inside linebacker and No. 83 overall player in the 2019 class. He is projected to compete with Jaylen Moody for the starting role at inside linebacker next to Christian Harris following the departure of Dylan Moses this offseason.