{{ timeAgo('2019-03-29 16:28:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Henry Ruggs III believes he's even faster than his 4.25 time in the 40

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider.com
@Tony_Tsoukalas
Alabama team writer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Opposing secondaries beware — Henry Ruggs III has no plans of slowing down any time soon.

Earlier this month, Ruggs turned heads by reportedly recording a 4.25 time in the 40-yard dash during Alabama’s Junior Pro Day. That mark would have topped this year’s NFL Combine and is just a hair off of the event’s record of 4.22 set by Cincinnati Bengals receiver Justin Ross in 2017.

Still, Ruggs isn’t satisfied.

“I actually was kind of upset after I ran because I didn’t feel like I had a good start,” Ruggs said. “But after they told me the numbers I was like, ‘I still feel like I can do better.’”

Yrj62n9jq1lbtcatgdlw
Photo | USA Today
