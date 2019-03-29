TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Opposing secondaries beware — Henry Ruggs III has no plans of slowing down any time soon.

Earlier this month, Ruggs turned heads by reportedly recording a 4.25 time in the 40-yard dash during Alabama’s Junior Pro Day. That mark would have topped this year’s NFL Combine and is just a hair off of the event’s record of 4.22 set by Cincinnati Bengals receiver Justin Ross in 2017.

Still, Ruggs isn’t satisfied.

“I actually was kind of upset after I ran because I didn’t feel like I had a good start,” Ruggs said. “But after they told me the numbers I was like, ‘I still feel like I can do better.’”

