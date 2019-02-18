Moving forward with my predictions series for the 2019 season, we highlight Alabama’s incredible returning group of receivers. In the past under Nick Saban, Alabama has had one key target split out wide doing most of the work. From Julio Jones who caught for 2,653-yards with 15 touchdowns from 2008-2010, to Amari Cooper who caught for 3,463-yards with 31 touchdowns from 2012-14, to Calvin Ridley who caught for 2,781-yards with 19 touchdowns from 2015-2017.

Last season, we saw Alabama take their passing game under quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to new heights and he distributed the football like no other quarterback in Alabama history. There was not one key target, there was simply too many receivers for defenses to deal with. In total, five receivers caught for over 500-yards and two receivers had double-digit touchdown catches.

The bad news for opposing defenses this year: The four most dynamic receivers in college football return with a Heisman favorite at quarterback.

Jerry Jeudy returns for his junior year and he is coming off a season where he hauled in 1,315-yards with 14 touchdowns earning the Biletnikoff Award at seasons end. Jeudy has it all, a combination of speed, incredible route running ability, moves after the catch, and has that circus catch attribute.

