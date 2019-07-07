Here are five strong takeaways from the weekend and after a great holiday spent with my family at Panama City Beach, Florida. Email me with questions or corrections to Kyle@bamainsider.com and be sure to follow me on twitter/Rivals_Kyle Try Us Out! 30-Days Free on Us!

1. USA Women's Soccer

I didn’t grow up a soccer fan by any stretch. I didn’t play soccer, I don’t have an alliance to a premier league soccer team, etc. However with that said, who doesn’t appreciate your country pulling in a world championship? It was great and if you’ve read up on the women’s soccer team recently, they are one of the best women’s soccer team’s ever. They outscored the comp in world cup play 26-3, in group play they beat Thailand 13-0 and then won Sunday’s final against the Netherlands 2-0. The women’s team wasn’t politically correct, they sipped tea against England, they rubbed off on opposing fans and American fans as an arrogant bunch, but in the end, they defended the World Cup trophy in very convincing fashion.



2. Josh Chapman

Alabama football assistant strength and conditioning coach Josh Chapman was arrested and charged with a DUI early on Saturday morning, his second DUI since 2016. Chapman was released on a $1,000.00 cash bond from the Tuscaloosa County Jail and it will be interesting to see what type of action Nick Saban takes on Chapman. In the police report, the statement read that Chapman was passed out in his vehicle while in the road on the 8100 block of New Watermelon Rd. In 2017, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was arrested and charged with a DUI after being in a car accident with another vehicle and in October of 2018 Alabama offensive lineman, Hunter Brennon was charged with a DUI.

Here are a few comments from the Talk of Champions Forum on the subject From Xcop I hope CNS takes this very seriously. This guy is supposed to be a role model. I would give him an opportunity to immediately go into treatment or hit the road. He needs help, BUT he has to want it. Insurance will pay and it’s the rest of his life not to mention another incident that might kill someone else. From BamaPG Why is it everyone is saying he needs to be gone? We had a player get 2 and he did not miss a game. I am not saying he should be gone but there should be SEVERE consequences... My position does not change because of his position. From Ericv Two DUIs in 2.5 years is a definite sign of not only bad judgment but a problem as well. He is still young and needs support for his problem. I'm not judging or condoning... Pretty sure we've all done this at some point. I learned my lesson 6 years ago this past May. It's a valuable and costly lesson. Ended up costing me around $12,000. Luckily I didn't harm anyone else or their property. I can honestly say I have not done it since then, especially given that I chose to that night. Live and learn but it does sound like Josh needs help to get past his addiction. I'm sure Saban will make that a priority for the young man.

3. Looking at Clemson's first five games

Everyone has been talking about Alabama's very soft schedule to start the 2019 season. I wanted to compare Alabama's first five games on the schedule against Clemson's first five games. Here is a look at Clemson’s first five games: vs. Georgia Tech, vs. Texas A&M, at Syracuse, vs. Charlotte, and at North Carolina. That is not a bad opening section of the 2019 season, Georgia Tech was 7-6 last season, but enters this season with a new head coach, the Aggies should be much improved under year two of Jimbo Fisher, last season Clemson just edged past Texas A&M at Kyle Field by a score of 28-26. Clemson then takes on the Orangemen in the Carrier Dome a matchup that has been tight over the last seasons. In 2017, Syracuse beat Clemson 27-24 and last season Clemson escaped Memorial Stadium with a 27-23 victory. The Tigers then face Charlotte in what should be a sleeper, then in the last weekend of September, Clemson will face off with North Carolina, who are led by first-year head football coach Mack Brown. As you can see, they have an above-average front schedule with plenty of interesting storylines.

4. Panama City Beach, Florida

I went with a group of 20 to Panama City Beach, Florida over the holiday and it was fantastic as you know. The beach sand is magic, the sunsets make for a romantic end-cap and the oysters are tough to beat. A really awesome moment took place on the second night of the trip when our entire family was out to eat dinner at Billy’s Steamer and Oysters. As we were pounding away oysters, a truck flew by and an American Flag flew out onto a busy street. My brother-in-law with Mexican roots jumped over the balcony, ran into the road and brought back the American Flag, the whole restaurant was chanting, "USA, USA, USA." It was a great moment. On the final night, we went to Shore Dogs (5908 Thomas Drive) and while I would strongly recommend their Frank Footer, their Beach Bum Burger gets an A+. The Angus Beef Burger is loaded with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, dill pickles, mayo, mustard, ketchup, all on a toasted bun. Live music carries over from Buster’s Beer & Bait Biker Bar which makes the atmosphere all the better.

5. Conecuh Sausage

Last week, the University of Alabama announced that Conecuh Sausage is now the official smoked sausage of the Crimson Tide. About damn time. Anyone who has tried Conecuh Sausage knows its undefeated. My first experience with Conecuh Sausage came about a year and a half ago when a buddy of mine, ironically from England living in the states had my family and me over for a BBQ. The small cut up pieces of lightly toasted sausage links sat in a paper towel on top of a plate with toothpicks inserted in each sausage. “Have a bite Hendo.” I couldn’t believe the taste, the saltiness drove my tastebuds insane. So it’s not surprising to me that the family company which began in Evergreen, Alabama is now rolling with the Tide.



