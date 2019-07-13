Going into the 2019 season, Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com provides his five biggest concerns regarding Alabama football. What are your biggest concerns this season? Sound off in the Talk of Champions forum or call into the show at 205-686-3604

Henderson's five biggest concerns around Alabama football this year 1. The health of Tua Tagovailoa 2. Inside linebacker play 3. New offensive line 4. Weak opening schedule 5. Kicking game What are your biggest concerns going into this season? Sound off inside the Talk of Champions here

