Heisman watch: Bryce Young retakes the lead after comeback win at Auburn

Bryce Young led Alabama’s late charge over the weekend, orchestrating a game-tying drive in the final minute before helping the Crimson Tide finish off Auburn, 24-22, in four overtimes. Meanwhile, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was unable to carry his team to victory as the Buckeyes suffered a 42-27 loss at Michigan. The two different outcomes swayed the Heisman Trophy race as Young overtook Stroud as the betting favorite, according to BetMGM. Young is now listed at -200 odds to win the award while Stroud sits at +450. The next closest candidates are Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (+1600) and Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III (+2000). The Heisman Trophy will be awarded on Dec. 11. Here’s a look at where the top contenders stand heading into conference championship week.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young

Last week: Young completed 25 of 51 (49%) passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns with an interception during Alabama’s 24-22 victory at Auburn. Season stats Games: 12 Completion percentage: 68.9 (Tied for No. 11 nationally ) Passing yards: 3,901 (No. 6 nationally) Passing touchdowns: 40 (Tied No. 2 nationally) Interceptions: 4 Passer rating: 176.97 (No. 5 nationally) Rushing touchdowns: 2 Outlook: If Young is able to lead Alabama to an SEC title over Georgia, he might as well be awarded the Heisman Trophy before he leaves the field. Unlike Stroud, Young will have an additional turn in the spotlight this weekend. The only thing is, it comes against the nation’s top defense in Georgia, which is holding opponents to 6.9 points and 229.7 total yards per game. Georgia hasn’t allowed a 300-yard passer all season and ranks second nationally, holding opposing offenses to 150.8 yards per game through the air. Then again, the Bulldogs haven’t faced anyone like Young. The five-star passer has recorded 300 or more yards in six of his last seven outings with the lone outlier coming in a 270-yard game against New Mexico State where he played a little more than a half. When asked about his Heisman chances Monday, Young expressed little interest in the award, stating that he was instead focusing on this week’s matchup. “For me, any individual accolades or anything like that is all kind of external factors, stuff I don’t have control of,” Young said. “All I’m concerned about and all we’re concerned about as a team is this Saturday and the SEC Championship. That’s all that’s on my mind.” While Young controls his own fate, he doesn’t quite have the award locked up. A poor showing against Georgia could open the door for Stroud or Pickett, who is also playing in a conference championship game as Pittsburgh takes on Wake Forest for the ACC title.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud

Last week: Stroud completed 34 of 49 (69.4%) passes for 394 yards and two touchdowns without an interception during Ohio State’s 42-27 loss at Michigan. Season stats Games: 11 Completion percentage: 70.9 (No. 6 nationally ) Passing yards: 3,862 (No. 7 nationally) Passing touchdowns: 38 (No.5 nationally) Interceptions: 5 Passer rating: 182.24 (No. 3 nationally) Outlook: Stroud didn’t put up poor numbers during last week’s loss to Michigan. As far as his Heisman hopes are concerned, the real cost of the defeat was missing out on the chance of adding to his campaign in a conference championship game. Stroud will have to sit and watch as Young and Pickett step into the spotlight this weekend. If Young slips up against Georgia’s buzzsaw of a defense and Pickett fails to impress enough against Wake Forest, Stroud’s numbers are good enough to warrant the award. It’s just unfortunate for him that voters’ most recent memory of him will be a loss.

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett

Last week: Pickett completed 28 of 38 (73.7%) passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns with an interception during Pittsburgh’s 31-14 victory over Syracuse. Season stats Games: 12 Completion percentage: 67.7 (Tied for No. 18 nationally ) Passing yards: 4,066 (No. 5 nationally) Passing touchdowns: 40 (Tied for No. 2 nationally) Interceptions: 7 Passer rating: 166.71 (No. 8 nationally) Rushing yards: 221 Rushing touchdowns: 4 Outlook: While his odds are a lot lower than the top two candidates, Pickett is an interesting dark horse as he has one final opportunity to impress voters during this week’s ACC Championship Game against Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons held a run-happy Boston College offense to just 19 yards through the air last week but allowed N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary to pass for 408 yards and four touchdowns earlier this month. Pickett has the same amount of passing touchdowns (40) as Young while throwing for 165 more yards through the air. If Georgia beats Alabama and Pittsburgh defeats Wake Forest, the two quarterbacks will also share the same record. They say the Heisman Trophy is won in the month of November. However, Pickett can still steal it on Saturday.

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III

Last week: Waker carried the ball 30 times for 138 yards and a touchdown during Michigan State’s 30-27 victory over Penn State. Season stats Games: 12 Rushing yards: 1,636 (No. 2 nationally) Rushing touchdowns: 18 (Tied for No. 5 nationally) Yards per attempt: 6.22 (No. 38 nationally) Receptions: 13 Receiving yards: 89 Receiving touchdowns: 1 Outlook: Walker had a solid performance against Penn State, but it was hardly enough for him to make up for his dismal showing against Ohio State the week before. It’s actually surprising that Walker is still this high on the list given that he is out of opportunities to impress the voters as Michigan State did not advance to the Big Ten Championship Game. Walker’s best chance of taking home hardware will be the Doak Walker Award. He is one of three finalists for the honor along with Iowa State running back Breece Hall and Missouri running back Tyler Badie.