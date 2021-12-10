Heisman moments: Reliving Bryce Young's top 10 plays of the season

Bryce Young could become Alabama’s fourth Heisman Trophy winner Saturday night as he was one of four finalists invited to New York for this year’s award ceremony. Young will be joined by Michigan defensive end Aiden Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud as college football’s top individual honor is set to be awarded during a presentation on ESPN beginning at 7 p.m. CT. Young has put together a stellar season during his first year as Alabama’s starting quarterback. The sophomore already tied Alabama’s single-season record with 43 passing touchdowns and has completed 68% of his passes for 4,322 yards — good enough for second on Alabama’s single-season list. Here’s a look at the top 10 moments from Young’s Heisman campaign.

10 — 58-yard TD pass to Jameson Williams vs. LSU

The play: Facing a second-and-10 from his own 42-yard line, Young dropped back in the pocket and dialed up a strike to Jameson Williams, who sped past his defender out of the slot to get open on the play. Young and Williams have hooked up for several similar touchdowns this season, but this one makes the list due to its importance in the game. Alabama's running game was virtually non-existent against LSU as its 6 rushing yards tied for its fewest in a game since it started tracking the statistic in 1940. Young carried the Crimson Tide on the night, completing 24 of 37 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. His 58-yard touchdown to Williams ultimately served as the deciding play in Alabama's 20-14 victory.

9 — 16-yard TD pass to Jahleel Billingsley vs. Southern Miss

The play: This is a simple play in a forgettable blowout, but it is still one of Young's best throws of the year. Facing a third-and-8 from the Southern Miss 15-yard line, the quarterback took a snap out of the shotgun before dropping in a perfectly-placed pass to tight end Jahleel Billingsley for the touchdown. Billingsley did well to beat his defender in man-to-man coverage, but Young's throw still needed to be on the money in order to hit the tight end in the front corner of the end zone. Young completed 20 of 22 passes for 313 yards and five touchdowns with an interception to lead Alabama to a 63-14 victory on the night.

8 — Lateral to Brian Robinson vs. Georgia

The play: Facing a second-and-10 from the Georgia 27-yard line, Young stepped up in the pocket to avoid two defenders before breaking a tackle near the line of scrimmage. From there, he executed a perfect option pitch to Brian Robinson Jr. who picked up 13 yards for the first down. Alabama went on to score a touchdown two plays later as Young hit receiver John Metchie III for a 13-yard touchdown to give Alabama a 14-10 lead. Young set SEC Championship Game records with 421 passing yards and 461 total yards during Alabama’s 41-24 victory over Georgia. None of those were picked up during his pitch to Robinson. However, the play still demonstrates Young's athleticism and how difficult he is to defend.

7 — 94-yard TD to Jameson Williams vs. Miami

The play: In the grand scheme of things, this touchdown wasn't important. However, it is the longest in Young's career and is tied for the second-longest touchdown pass in school history. Dropping back out of the shotgun in his own end zone, Young found a wide-open Williams at the Alabama 40-yard line. The speedy receiver did the rest, zooming down the right sideline for the score. Young delivered the pass with the pocket collapsing around him. He was hit in the head following the play, drawing a roughing-the-passer penalty, but that didn't affect his ability to hit his receiver in stride. Making his first collegiate start, Young completed 27 of 38 passes for 344 yards and four touchdowns without an interception during Alabama's 44-13 victory over Miami.

6 — First-down shovel pass to Cameron Latu vs. Florida

The play: Young has been described as a point guard in the pocket, and this is one of the best examples. Facing a third-and-3 from the Florida 12-yard line, the Alabama quarterback juked a defender before slipping in a shovel pass to tight end Cameron Latu for the first down. Alabama ultimately had to settle for a field goal on the drive, but the play still shows off one of many passing angles Young is capable of when distributing the ball to his receivers. Young's trip to The Swamp marked the first road start of his college career. He finished the day 22 of 35 for 240 yards and three touchdowns without an interception while helping Alabama see out a 31-29 victory over Florida.

5 — First-down run vs. Tennessee

The play: Young recorded two rushing touchdowns against Tennessee, but this first-down scramble was his best carry of the night. Facing a second-and-8 from the Volunteers 20-yard line, he waited in the pocket, seemingly inviting pressure before rolling past a defender to his right. From there, Young cut past a defender near the line of scrimmage before stutter-stepping to throw off another on his way to a 12-yard gain to pick up the first down. Alabama went on to score on an 8-yard run from Robinson on the following play. Young completed 31 of 43 passes for 371 yards and two touchdowns while also adding 42 yards and a pair of scores to lead Alabama to a 52-24 victory over Tennessee.

4 — 11-yard TD pass to Christian Leary vs. Arkansas

The play: This play should keep opposing defensive coordinators up at night. Facing a second-and-10 from the Arkansas 11-yard line, Young scanned the pocket before appearing to break for a run. Upon getting to the line of scrimmage, he surveyed the field one more time before delivering a side-arm throw to an open Christian Leary on the right sideline for a touchdown. Arkansas covered this play pretty well, locking down Alabama's other receivers while containing Young. However, the dual-threat quarterback's ability to run the ball drew in Razorbacks defensive back Khari Johnson, leaving Leary open for the score. This play not only highlights Young's athleticism but also his ability to constantly keep his eyes open for open receivers while making plays. Young went on to have the best game of his career against Arkansas, completing 31 of 40 passes for a school-record 559 passing yards to go with five passing touchdowns and no interceptions. Alabama held on to beat Arkansas 42-35.

3 — 37-yard TD pass to John Metchie III vs. Miami

The play: This was our first real look at the magic Young was capable of this year. Leading Alabama's offense on its opening drive of the season, he faced a first-and-10 from the Miami 37-yard line. Stepping up in the pocket, he moved to his right before delivering a running throw to a wide-open Metchie at the 17-yard line. From there, the receiver tightroped the right sideline before leaping in for a touchdown. While you could argue that this play is a little high up on the list, it's the one that started everything for Young this season, so it gets the nod.

2 — 55-yard TD pass to Jameson Williams vs. Georgia

The play: Facing a second-and-5 from his own 45-yard line during Alabama's opening drive of the second half, Young gave the Crimson Tide a two-score lead by unleashing a 55-yard strike to Williams for a touchdown. Earlier in the game, the two connected for a 67-yard touchdown, the longest Georgia has given up this season. However, the 55-yard bomb in the third quarter was one of Young's best balls on the night and served as a dagger in Alabama's 41-24 upset over Georgia. Young's ability to shred the nation's top defense last weekend will likely serve as the finishing touch on his Heisman-winning campaign.

1 — Game-tying TD pass to Ja’Corey Brooks vs. Auburn

The play: One of the key components to any Heisman campaign is the signature Heisman moment. Young's came during the Iron Bowl as he led Alabama to a game-tying drive after taking over from his own 3-yard line with 1:32 remaining in regulation. Young capped off the 97-yard drive with a 28-yard touchdown to Ja'Corey Brooks. Facing a third-and-10 with 29 seconds remaining, Young dropped in a perfectly-placed ball to the freshman receiver, who made a nice over-the-shoulder catch in the front corner of the end zone. Young played a part in all 97 yards of the drive, completing 4 of 10 passes for 85 yards and the touchdown while adding the other 12 yards with his feet. He went on to lead Alabama to a 24-22 victory in four overtimes, tossing a touchdown to Slade Bolden in the first extra period before connecting with Metchie for two-point conversions in both the third and fourth periods. Alabama failed to protect Young on the day, allowing him to be sacked seven times and hurried on eight separate occasions. Still, the sophomore finished the game 25 of 51 for 317 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.