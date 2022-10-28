Recruiting is all about comparisons.

Every season a new crop of high school football players are studied carefully by analysts who try to project where they'll play college football while weighing how their skills stack up against current and past college football players.

The 2024 recruiting class has a plethora of talent, especially at quarterback. Of the 10 five stars, three of which are signal-callers in Ohio State commit Dylan Raiola, Julian Sayin and Jadyn Davis.

The Carlsbad, California native has drawn plenty of comparisons including a fellow No. 9 who hails from the west coast — Bryce Young. Tide Illustrated caught up with Sayin and Young's trainer, Danny Hernandez, and Rivals National Recruiting Director, Adam Gorney to break down just how skilled Sayin is and if there are any similarities between him and Young.