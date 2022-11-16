Nick Saban says Pete Golding 'has done a really really good job' this season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After being nominated for the Broyles award for the second-consecutive season, Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding received words of praise from Nick Saban as his fifth season with the Crimson Tide comes to a close.

"I think Pete has done a really, really good job," Saban said on Wednesday. "He's very bright. He articulates well with the players. He's a good teacher. I think he's a good motivator."

Golding was one of 51 assistant coaches nominated for the award according to the Broyles award Twitter account on Tuesday.

With the defensive coordinator at the helm, Alabama sports Alabama has allowed 313 yards per game this season, the 16th-fewest in FBS. The Crimson Tide also allows 18.9 points per game, which is the 15th-fewest. Georgia is the only SEC school to allow fewer yards and points per game.

Saban also noted that the players respond well to Golding and has helped the defense be more well-rounded this season.

"He's done a very good job with the personnel that we have," Saban said. "I just really appreciate the really good job that he's done. I think he's made really positive steps every year since he's been here. I love hiring younger guys like that and letting them grow and develop in the organization. He's certainly done a fantastic job of that."

Golding and the rest of the Alabama defense will get two more chances to play at Bryant-Denny Stadium this season beginning this week when it hosts Austin Peay on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT.