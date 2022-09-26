TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There's plenty of information for a middle linebacker to remember throughout the course of a game.

Not only do you have to worry about your assignment, but that position is considered the leader of the defense, so the linebacker will have to adjust the coverage to what they see happening on the field.

It's a lot for one person to manage but Henry To'oTo'o has flourished in that role which has garnered high praise from his teammates.

"Henry's a genius," DJ Dale said. "He's calling things out before the play starts. He's giving you tips and keys and everything throughout the week to look for, what they run out of certain sets and everything like that. Henry really knows it. He dials it up, and he's a genius."

After transferring from Tennessee and leading the team in total tackles in 2021, To'oTo'o has picked up right where he left off last season. Through four games this season his name appears in the top three in total tackles, tackles for loss and sacks. However, it's not how many tackles he tallies, but rather the way he does it.

To'oTo'o has a keen sense of what the play is and where the offense is trying to move the ball to. Just like a master chess player, the linebacker is four or five steps ahead of his opponent before the ball is even snapped.

"It's just the film study that I do," To'oTo'o said. "I spend a lot of time watching the opponent, trying to see those tendencies, seeing where the 'Y' is located and how deep the running back is. Little stuff like that I try to help the guys out trying to make our team the most successful team it can be."

On Saturday, the senior showed how instinctive he is on the field against Vanderbilt.

According to Pro Football Focus, To'oTo'o received the third-highest defense grade of 83.8, finishing behind Chris Braswell and Will Anderson. It was another big night for the inside linebacker who had a team-high six stops including a crucial tackle for a loss on third-and-1 in the first quarter.

"Henry’s a perfect fit for the position," Nick Saban said. "He’s very instinctive. He’s a great communicator. He’s the signal-caller. I think he makes everybody around him play better. And because he’s very instinctive, he understands. He’s very football savvy. He understands exactly how he’s supposed to fit on the runs and ends up in the right place. We try to play team defense, and linebackers should make a lot of tackles. He certainly hasn’t disappointed in any way, and he’s played very well for us."

This week, To'oTo'o's mind will be given another test as Alabama travels to Arkansas to face an offense that is currently in the top half of the SEC in total yardage with 479, and is second in the conference with 975 rushing yards.

More than 300 of those yards on the ground have come by quarterback KJ Jefferson, making him the second dual-threat signal caller Alabama has faced this season.

"KJ Jefferson is definitely a huge piece of the offense," To'oTo'o said. "He's so explosive. and people don't give him as much recognition with his arm. He throws the ball so well. It creates so many problems for opposing defenses that you have to prepare for. He's definitely a huge challenge for us and I'm super excited about playing him for the second time, and we're ready for a challenge."