TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball has changed up its starting rotation a few times this year. However, after Saturday’s outing against the LSU Tigers, the Crimson Tide may have found its new permanent member of the starting five.

Senior guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. took the floor for tip-off for the third time this season and made it count once again. The Cal-State Fullerton transfer put up 19 points, shooting 6-for-12 from the field (5-for-10 from 3), and helped lead Alabama to a 109-88 victory over the Tigers at home.

“We have so many talented guys that we can switch rotations and it still be the same,” Wrightsell said. “That starting five right there, I think is a great starting five because we have five shooters and we can space out everybody.”

In his last start against the Auburn Tigers, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard put up 14 points, grabbed a season-high nine rebounds, and shot 4-for-6 from deep. This time against LSU, he may have further cemented a role in the first rotation.

The sharpshooting guard caught fire in the first half as he entered the locker room at halftime with 14 points, shooting an efficient 4-for-7 from deep. On the defensive end, he came up with multiple stops and grabbed a steal as well.

Wrightsell joined Mark Sears, Rylan Griffen, Aaron Estrada, and Grant Nelson for a small ball starting unit. While it got off to a good start, the first group ended up turning up the heat even more to put LSU away in the second half.

“I think we have the best backcourt in the country if you ask me,” Wrightsell said. “So it’s hard to stop all four of us from scoring. When you have four guards who can shoot the ball, I think a lot of us are shooting probably 40% from three, it’s hard to guard a 40% three-point shooter and stop the ball into the basket.”

Holding a 6-point lead at the half, the Crimson Tide backcourt scored the first 20 points of the second period to extend the lead to double digits and take control of the matchup. From then on, it was all Alabama.

The starting guards, Griffen, Sears, Wrightsell, and Estrada combined for 39 out of 59 total points in the second half of the game and were nearly unstoppable from everywhere on the floor.

“I put the guys who are playing best in,” head coach Nate Oats said. “I played the guys we felt like gave us the best chance to win at the appropriate times in the game.”

With Wrightsell in the starting crew, Alabama put up its second-most points against an SEC opponent since 2021. If the offense continues to operate at such a high level, the veteran guard might become a regular in the first unit very soon.

Next up for the Crimson Tide is a road trip to Athens, Georgia, as Alabama will take on the Georgia Bulldogs inside Stegeman Coliseum on Jan. 31 at 5:30 p.m. CT.