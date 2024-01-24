TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former point guard Jahvon Quinerly was one of Alabama basketball's most successful players off the bench. Wednesday night, the Crimson Tide may have found its new sixth man.

Coming off the bench for the first time this season, sophomore Rylan Griffen stepped into an entirely new role for head coach Nate Oats’ squad. The sophomore guard ended up being a spark plug for Alabama, scoring 17 points in the Tide's 79-75 victory over the No. 8 Auburn Tigers at home.

According to Oats, Griffen had reached out to Quinerly earlier in the week about playing off the bench. Whatever he said must have sunk in.

“I got a good feel for the game coming off the bench,” Griffen said. “I saw where we needed improvement. So just trying to bring that and just seeing that on the bench. Coach told me he wanted me to come in and do that by seeing what they’re doing.”

Senior guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. took Griffen’s spot in the starting lineup against the Tigers, but it wouldn't take long for the Dallas native to make a difference. Taking the floor for the first time with 15:06 left, Griffen sank four triples and had 12 points in just over four minutes of action.

Despite Griffen’s heroics on the offensive end, the Tigers weren’t going away, partially due to scoring struggles throughout the rest of the lineup. With this in mind, Griffen took it as a moment to step up and lead.

“My confidence wasn’t all there, Rylan talked to me on the bench and he challenged me,” senior forward Grant Nelson said. “I took that and I ran with it. I appreciate these guys getting on me and I feel like we need that. We need to get on each other. Not just the coaches coaching us, but each other.”

Nelson shot 1-for-5 in the first half, but played like a completely different player in the closing period following the challenge from his teammate. During the second half, Nelson scored 12 points and grabbed eight boards, contributing to his first double-double of the season.

“It was great that Rylan stepped up,” Oats said. “He basically told Grant we need you, we need you to play tough, you’re good enough, we need you. After the game, Rylan raised his hand, ‘coach let me say something,’ he said, ‘Grant, way to step it up.’”

Griffen’s offensive heroics and leadership weren’t the only reasons that the Crimson Tide was able to push over the edge. Once again, the lockdown defending guard had a great night on defense as well.

Often matched up against Tigers’ guards K.D. Johnson and Aden Holloway, Griffen only allowed a combined 10 points between the two of them off of a totaled 3-for-14 shooting from the field as well.

“Rylan’s been playing pretty hard on defense,” Oats said. “He was really locked in on both sides of the ball.”

The other half of Nate Oats' decision paid off as Wrightsell scored 14 points, shooting 4-for-6 from deep, along with grabbing a season-high nine rebounds as well. After nearly putting together a double-double, it was one of the senior guard's best games this season.

"If we're going to keep performing like that with the way the rotation went today, then we need to keep it the same," Griffen said.

Alabama will remain at home for the weekend as the LSU Tigers come into town for another conference matchup on Jan. 27 at 7:00 p.m. CT.