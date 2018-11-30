Hardworking Alabama DB Keaton Anderson ready for extended role this weekend
It didn’t take long for J.B. Wallace to realize there was something different about the outspoken sophomore who approached him after practice six years ago. To this day, Wallace still remembers one of the first conversations he had with current Alabama defensive back Keaton Anderson during the coach’s first year as Florence (Ala.) High School’s defensive coordinator.
Even as a 10th-grader, Anderson grasped Wallace’s new defensive scheme better than most on the team. However, the then-linebacker wasn’t satisfied. Looking to improve his game even further, Anderson wanted to know if Wallace had a few extra hours to spare during the week.
Already swamped with the challenges of a new job, Wallace hesitated, explaining to Anderson that he had meetings at 6 a.m. but that he’d look at his schedule and try to fit him in.
“Well, what are you doing at 5 a.m.?” Anderson chirped back.
That caught Wallace a bit off guard.
“I remember looking at him and asking, ‘You’re going to meet with me at 5 o’clock in the morning three days a week?’” Wallace told BamaInsider.com. “He was like, ‘Yes sir. But if you need to meet at 4, we can meet at 4.’”
Still a bit skeptical, Wallace agreed to meet the following morning. Much to his surprise, there was a bright set of taillights waiting for him when he pulled into the practice field at 4:45 a.m.
Throughout the next three years, those early-morning sessions progressed into lengthy film breakdowns. When he wasn’t on the field, Anderson often found his way into Wallace’s office as the two combed over hours of footage on the upcoming opponent.
Demonstrating an uncanny ability to read and break down opposing offenses, Anderson went back and forth with his coach, pointing out any potential weaknesses he could find in his team’s scheme. Like the pre-dawn meetings, those suggestions weren’t always confined to normal working hours.
“He would call me at 4:45 a.m. and say, ‘Hey, coach, I was thinking about that game, and this is what I think. Do you mind if you put us through this today during walkthroughs?’” Wallace said. “He’d notice a player on defense that was struggling all week, and he’d make sure we’d go through things in the walkthrough to help him.
“Keaton’s a workaholic. He worked at a higher level than the average hard worker. That’s the thing I remember about him.”
To the average viewer, Anderson’s relentless work ethic has gone unnoticed the past three seasons. However, that could change Saturday as the redshirt junior is set to take on a more significant role in Alabama’s SEC Championship Game matchup against Georgia.
Anderson will be called on to replace Jared Mayden in Alabama’s dime package as Mayden will be resigned to the sideline for the first half after being flagged for targeting during the third quarter of last week’s game against Auburn. Anderson came on following Mayden’s ejection last week, tallying one stop over 12 snaps in Alabama’s 52-21 victory in the Iron Bowl.
“He played great,” defensive back Shyheim Carter said. “He came in communicating. He wasn’t nervous. He’s very smart. He practices the way he plays. He’s always in the right place at the right time.”
Since joining Alabama as a three-star recruit in 2015, Anderson has spent the majority of his time on special teams. However, despite his limited action on the field, his dedication to improvement has made him a valuable asset inside the defensive backs room.
“He’s a smart guy. He knows the defense in and out,” safety Xavier McKinney said. “To this day, he still helps me with a lot of stuff on defense just because I know he knows everything to do, the places to be at. So, I think he’s doing a great job and will do a great job of filling that role.”
That knowledge could come in handy this week as part of Anderson’s duties will include reading opposing offenses and making calls to his fellow defensive backs. According to Wallace, that should end up benefiting Alabama.
There were even a few times when Anderson bailed out his former coach. One of Wallace’s favorite memories came as he mistakenly sent out the wrong defensive unit during Anderson’s senior season. Without a timeout late in the game, he watched as his star defender sprung to action.
“I was expecting the other team to run out of a heavy package, and they broke the huddle in the spread,” Wallace recalled. “We’re out of timeouts and have all these big guys on the field. I’m sitting here thinking, ‘Oh no.’ But Keaton recognized it right away.
“I sat back and saw him orchestrate the defense to put us in a base front and a base coverage and then drop back to the secondary. They ended up throwing the ball, and we intercepted it for a pick 6. I looked at the staff and said, ‘That’s why Keaton is on the field.'”
Despite having one year of eligibility remaining after this season, Anderson participated in Senior Day last week as he looks to pursue a career in marketing. Anderson earned his undergraduate degree with a 3.82 GPA and is now pursuing a master’s with a 4.0 GPA.
“Keaton is one of those guys, he's a great student, tremendous character, really good person, good leader,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “He's been a core special teams guy for us for several years now, and just continued to work and work and work to where he's in a position now where he has a chance to be successful playing the safety position.
“I thought he did a good job in the last game and I think he's capable of doing a good job in the game coming up as well.”