It didn’t take long for J.B. Wallace to realize there was something different about the outspoken sophomore who approached him after practice six years ago. To this day, Wallace still remembers one of the first conversations he had with current Alabama defensive back Keaton Anderson during the coach’s first year as Florence (Ala.) High School’s defensive coordinator.

Even as a 10th-grader, Anderson grasped Wallace’s new defensive scheme better than most on the team. However, the then-linebacker wasn’t satisfied. Looking to improve his game even further, Anderson wanted to know if Wallace had a few extra hours to spare during the week.

Already swamped with the challenges of a new job, Wallace hesitated, explaining to Anderson that he had meetings at 6 a.m. but that he’d look at his schedule and try to fit him in.



“Well, what are you doing at 5 a.m.?” Anderson chirped back.

That caught Wallace a bit off guard.

“I remember looking at him and asking, ‘You’re going to meet with me at 5 o’clock in the morning three days a week?’” Wallace told BamaInsider.com. “He was like, ‘Yes sir. But if you need to meet at 4, we can meet at 4.’”

Still a bit skeptical, Wallace agreed to meet the following morning. Much to his surprise, there was a bright set of taillights waiting for him when he pulled into the practice field at 4:45 a.m.

Throughout the next three years, those early-morning sessions progressed into lengthy film breakdowns. When he wasn’t on the field, Anderson often found his way into Wallace’s office as the two combed over hours of footage on the upcoming opponent.

Demonstrating an uncanny ability to read and break down opposing offenses, Anderson went back and forth with his coach, pointing out any potential weaknesses he could find in his team’s scheme. Like the pre-dawn meetings, those suggestions weren’t always confined to normal working hours.

“He would call me at 4:45 a.m. and say, ‘Hey, coach, I was thinking about that game, and this is what I think. Do you mind if you put us through this today during walkthroughs?’” Wallace said. “He’d notice a player on defense that was struggling all week, and he’d make sure we’d go through things in the walkthrough to help him.

“Keaton’s a workaholic. He worked at a higher level than the average hard worker. That’s the thing I remember about him.”