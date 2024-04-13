TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jam Miller is the first A-Day MVP of the Kalen DeBoer era. The junior running back finished Alabama’s scrimmage with a team-high 83 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on eight carries while leading the Crimson Tide’s offense to a 34-28 victory over the defense.

Miller’s big day might end up serving as a future trivia question, but it also shows what he can bring to the offense as he steps into a bigger role this fall. The Tyler, Texas native started the scrimmage off with a 25-yard run and also busted a 48-yard gain later in the afternoon. In addition to his big-play ability, he also broke tackles near the goal line, finding the end zone from 2 yards and 4 yards out respectively.

“Jam runs downhill,” Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe said. “Passionate, hard, physical back. He’s hungry. Steadily trying to grow.”

Miller showed flashes of his potential last season, rushing for 201 yards and a touchdown on 41 carries, while also reeling in four receptions for 73 yards, including a 28-yard score against Georgia in the SEC Championship game. This year, he figures to step into a bigger role as he competes to be the leader of Alabama’s loaded backfield

Saturday, Miller got his first taste of the spotlight as he served as the starter for Alabama's offense in front of 72,358 fans inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“Playing in front of a big crowd like that, I try to block out all the noise,” Miller said. “We’re just focusing on the main goal which is trying to score and trying to make the offense win.”

Miller was part of an Alabama running game that piled up 206 yards and four touchdowns on 42 carries. Redshirt freshman Richard Young had 29 yards on seven carries, including an 8-yard score on the ground. Sophomore Justice Haynes wasn’t given many touches but scored the scrimmage’s first touchdown on a 4-yard run as part of three carries for 10 yards.

“I thought they did a better job of, when they saw a hole today, they hit it,” DeBoer said of his backs after the scrimmage. “Especially early on, there was some seams and they’re not dancing, which means they’re getting more and more comfortable with the schemes, the trusting of the offensive line.”

Miller reinforced his head coach’s remarks, stating the entire backfield is seeing the field and running with more confidence this spring.

“We’re working on using our eyes much better,” Miller said. “We’re reading what’s open and what’s closing. We’re just all improving.”