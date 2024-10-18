Handing out Alabama superlatives halfway through the season

Halfway through the regular season, No. 7 Alabama has lived up to most of its preseason projections. The Crimson Tide’s 5-1 record heading into the Third Saturday in October doesn’t come as much of a surprise, even if its road to that mark featured a shocking loss to Vanderbilt.









While Kalen DeBoer has recently hit a bit of turbulence during his first season at the helm, Alabama’s conference title and College Football Playoff hopes are still intact. Before the Tide rolls into the meat of its SEC schedule, here are a few superlatives from its first six games.



