TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Seven seconds into a short highlight clip released by Alabama on Monday revealed a new side of Hale Hentges. The usually mild-mannered Missourian was seen pumping up his teammates during practice, boisterously stating, “Hey, I don’t know about you, but I’m in the Bay Area Jan. 7, baby. Let’s go!”

If the senior tight end’s proclamation comes true, it will mean Alabama will be making its fourth straight national championship appearance. The College Football Playoff National Championship Game is slated for Jan. 7 inside Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Hentges has been a part of Alabama’s last three title runs, and as he stated, he plans to be a part of another one this season. Monday, the thought of defending a national title under a cool bay breeze five months from now was enough to carry him through an arduous workout under the Tuscaloosa sun.