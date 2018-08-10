Hale Hentges explains bold proclamation in practice
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Seven seconds into a short highlight clip released by Alabama on Monday revealed a new side of Hale Hentges. The usually mild-mannered Missourian was seen pumping up his teammates during practice, boisterously stating, “Hey, I don’t know about you, but I’m in the Bay Area Jan. 7, baby. Let’s go!”
If the senior tight end’s proclamation comes true, it will mean Alabama will be making its fourth straight national championship appearance. The College Football Playoff National Championship Game is slated for Jan. 7 inside Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
Hentges has been a part of Alabama’s last three title runs, and as he stated, he plans to be a part of another one this season. Monday, the thought of defending a national title under a cool bay breeze five months from now was enough to carry him through an arduous workout under the Tuscaloosa sun.
"I really just want to get the guys focused on the big picture,” Hentges said Thursday. “We all preach 'one-day at a time,' and I'm a firm believer of that, but we can't forget what the end goal in mind is. When you start in the beginning, you have the end in mind. That was the first day of pads and I really wanted to get the guys motivated, because sometimes whenever you get in camp you get so lost in the monotony of every day just grind, grind, grind that you're like, 'What are we working for?' And I wanted to get in the guys' minds that 'this is a big deal, guys.' I mean, we can do really big things, so let's focus on what we're doing and let's have the end in mind.”