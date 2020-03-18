The coronavirus might have shut down spring sports, but at the moment it won’t affect the upcoming fall sports slate. Right now, that’s SEC commissioner Greg Sankey’s biggest focus.

"I’m a half-full perspective person,” Sankey said during a media teleconference on Wednesday. “I have optimism. We have taken measures, as have our colleague conferences at this time. If I read those health leaders, they say we’re going to have a period of time to see what happens with the growth of these cases.

“We’ll make decisions down the road. So for me, our responsibility is to continue to support the public health decision making but also be prepared to do our work as assigned to us.”

Sankey said that the SEC is working on “strategic planning” while categorizing its focuses, ranging from immediate to big-picture issues.

Tuesday the conference decided to cancel all spring sports as well as spring football games and pro days. However, the possibility for individual and team practices to occur remains on the table. The SEC has currently suspended all such practices until April 15 at the earliest. Wednesday Sankey said that the conference will not be “back to normal” come April 16 while hinting that the possibility of spring practice could be slim.

“If you look at the national public messaging about no gatherings above 50, it’s certainly difficult to conduct any football practice under that limitation, and even with smaller numbers have been communicated — 10 is often referenced — thereby making it impossible into May, as been stated. I’m not going to be overly optimistic about the return to practice. We haven’t fully foreclosed on that opportunity, but I think practically that window’s pretty narrow.”

Wednesday Sankey discussed the plan if spring practices are indeed wiped out, bringing up the possibility of moving such workouts later into the summer.

“I’m confident if we’re not able to practice further this spring, I’m confident that we’ll be seeking opportunities to make sure our teams are adequately prepared heading into the season," he said. "Elements of that are going to be guided by the public health realities in front of us.”

Sankey said he has spoken daily with the league's athletics directors about working out issues to help fall sports teams prepare for the 2020-21 season. Alabama’s football season is set to kick off on Sept. 5 against Southern California.

“Our focus is on preparing for the 2021 academic year, the fall seasons, as currently scheduled. There’s a period on the end of that sentence,” he said. “We’ll obviously think about everything going forward because we’re being guided by public health information and decision making.

"But my hope is we can return to our normal, organized activities, our normal experiences and be part of that celebration around soccer, volleyball, cross country and football in the fall. But we’ll have to see.”