Greg Byrne can't escape the questions about building a new basketball arena — even at Publix.

Byrne, while appearing on The Next Round this week, shared a recent encounter with a fan asking about the status of the new arena. It's a question that has become more prevalent with the recent success of the basketball program and with Alabama basketball Nate Oats vocalizing a need for the arena.

Despite the excitement surrounding the arena, Byrne maintained one of the obstacles continues to be the price tag of the project. In February 2022, the UA System Board of Trustees green-lit the planning of a new basketball and gymnastics arena which featured a price tag of around $183 million.

On Friday, Byrne revealed that the number has increased to $250 million.

"In the architects' defense, they didn’t anticipate the level of inflation we’ve been under for the last year," Byrne said. "So over about two or three more meetings, I would walk in there and they would have very grim-looking faces on them. ‘It’s gone up.' ‘How much?' '$25 million.’ The next meeting, another $25 million. The third one, now we think we could be close to $250 million. That was not what we were expecting."

A common retort toward Alabama's hesitancy about the price of the arena is the athletics department's profit margins. Alabama athletics had an $18.5 million surplus in the last fiscal year, but most of that money has gone toward paying off debt, not toward the new arena.

Byrne responded with another call for fundraising for the new facility, citing his own wishes to see the project get underway.

"Nate (Oats) has said he wants the arena," Byrne said he told the fan at Publix. "And he does. He and I talk about it regularly. (Women's basketball coach) Kristy Curry wants the arena. (Gymnastics coach) Ashley Priess-Johnston wants the arena for gymnastics. You know who may want the new arena more than any of these people? ... Me

"I want our fans to know, we have not sat still. We have continued to work on it. We’re working on it every single day. We have fiduciary responsibilities where I can’t jeopardize the rest of our department based off one facility."

While Bryne is asking fans for a bit more patience, he also recognized and appreciated how much fans want to talk about the new project.

"The fact there’s such passion with wanting to do this," Byrne said. "So many schools are just trying to get people to care. One of the things we’re so fortunate about at Alabama is people care."