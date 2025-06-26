Grant Nelson, Cliff Omoruyi, Chris Youngblood sign NBA deals

Shortly after going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, Alabama forward Grant Nelson agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Brooklyn Nets, giving him an opportunity to prove himself at the professional level.

Nelson became the second Alabama player to sign with an NBA team that evening, joining point guard Mark Sears, who agreed to a two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks shortly after the draft ended.

The 6-foot-11 forward spent the final two seasons of his college career at Alabama after transferring from North Dakota State. He became a key contributor for the Crimson Tide during their deep postseason runs in 2024 and 2025, helping the program reach its first-ever Final Four, followed by an Elite Eight appearance.

With Alabama, Nelson averaged 25.6 minutes, shooting 50.5% from the field, 26.6% from three-point range and 74% from the free-throw line, while adding 6.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 blocks and 11.7 points per game.

He measured 6-foot-10 without shoes at the NBA combine and posted standout agility times, including the fastest shuttle run and one of the top lane agility scores among players at his position. Though his vertical leap numbers weren’t among the best, his overall mobility and foot speed were encouraging. Shooting consistency was a concern during his time at Alabama, but Nelson dealt with injuries, and his ability to stretch the floor gives him a chance to develop into a rotational player at the next level.

An Exhibit 10 contract allows Nelson to participate in the Nets’ training camp with the chance to earn a spot on the roster or secure a bonus by joining Brooklyn’s G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets. Nelson now aims to impress coaches and carve out a role during Summer League and beyond.