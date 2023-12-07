TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Grant Nelson’s availability for Alabama basketball’s matchup against No. 4 Purdue might not be as certain as originally announced.

After Nelson left Monday night’s game win over Arkansas State with a leg injury, head coach Nate Oats said the starting forward “should be good to go Saturday.” When asked for an update during his Thursday press conference, the head coach provided a bit of doubt.

“He hasn’t practiced yet, but we’re going to try him tomorrow and see how it goes,” Oats said. “It’s not an injury that should hold him out longer than a week or two. If he can’t go Saturday, I’m very confident he’ll play the following week.”

Nelson left Monday’s game with 13:06 remaining in the second half and did not return. Following the win Oats explained that due to Alabama holding a considerable lead the team decided to begin treatment in order to get him ready for Saturday’s game against Purdue.

Through eight games, Nelson is averaging 14.3 points and a team-high 6.25 rebounds per game while shooting 45.4% from the floor and 27.6% from beyond the arc. The North Dakota transfer also leads the team with 12 blocks.

Alabama could certainly use Nelson as it looks to combat Purdue's Zach Edey. The 7-foot-4 center ranks in the top 10 nationally in points per game (23.7), rebounds per game (11.2) and blocks per game (2.89).

"Zach Edey presents some real problems," Oats said. "He's pretty much impossible to guard one-on-one, so you're constantly having to trap him and play out of it. There have been a few teams who maybe tried to do it without trapping him, but he's really hard to guard one-on-one. He's also a good passer, and they've done a good job putting shooting all around him. There's a reason they're one of the best teams in the country, maybe the best team in the country, and we've got our hands full here up in Toronto."

Alabama and Purdue are set to tip off at 12:30 p.m. CT inside Toronto’s Coca-Cola Coliseum. The game will be aired on FOX.