In case you missed it, Rivals.com has teamed with Pro-Football Focus. This partnership will allow our staff to bring you incredibly detailed stats on your Alabama Crimson Tide. Today, we take a look at how the freshmen have graded out over three games.

Game 3 vs. Ole Miss: 51 snaps | Grade of 54.8



Stepped in to replace Savion Smith at the corner position. Against very good receivers, Surtain was targeted five times and allowed one reception for 7-yards.

Season Stats: Targeted 14 times and has allowed just 4 receptions for 41-yards

Game 2 vs. Arkansas State: 61 snaps |Grade of 72.9

Surtain received a ton of playing time against Arkansas State playing 61 snaps and faced plays in coverage 40-times. His overall coverage grade was 72.4 during the game and he while he was targeted five times, he only allowed one reception for 11-yards and also had two pass breakups during the game.

Game 1 vs. Louisville: 32 snaps | Grade of 62.5

Surtain saw the most snaps out of any freshmen on Alabama’s team Saturday against Louisville. His tackle grade was 76.5 and faced 23 plays where he had to be in coverage. He was targeted four times and allowed two receptions for 23-yards.