The conference championships are over and an incredibly interesting scenario now unfolds as the College Football Playoff Committee now has to determine which four programs will make the Final Four. Here’s my take:

No. 1 MICHIGAN

Total domination this season. It took until November for a team to score double-digits on the Wolverines - and that was in a 52-10 massacre of Minnesota. Michigan took out its rival Michigan State 49-0. It went to Penn State in the sign-stealing tumult without coach Jim Harbaugh, held the Nittany Lions to 238 total yards and ran the ball on 46 of 54 offensive plays because the Wolverines could not be stopped in a 24-15 win. Michigan hung on against Maryland and then downed Ohio State for the third-straight time. The Big Ten championship was a cakewalk as well as Michigan didn’t show too many cards and still blanked Iowa 26-0. There is an ongoing investigation over sign stealing by the NCAA that continues and Harbaugh has missed two three-game stretches this season for various issues but Michigan has proven to be unstoppable. It’s almost inarguable to not have the Wolverines No. 1 heading into the playoffs.

No. 2 WASHINGTON

Michael Penix, Jr. (© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Washington is continuing through its best two-year run in the history of the program dating back to 1916 as the Huskies beat Oregon for the second-straight time this season on Friday night to win the Pac-12 championship. For those who generally don’t stay up late enough to watch that conference, it was arguably the best one in college football this season. The Huskies made it through unscathed although there were some close calls. After four blowouts to start the season over Boise State, Tulsa, Michigan State and Cal, Washington only beat Arizona by seven, the Ducks by three (and probably should have lost), Arizona State by eight, Stanford by nine, Utah by seven, Oregon State by two, Washington State by three and then Oregon again by three to win the conference. Still, the offense is one of the best in college football. Quarterback Michael Penix has thrown for more yards than anyone this season. The Huskies also have the best passing offense in the country. It hasn’t always been easy but Washington has not lost and beat a great Oregon team twice.

No. 3 TEXAS

Steve Sarkisian (© Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Texas should make it. Let me give you my reasons. The Longhorns beat Oklahoma State, 49-21, Saturday in the Big 12 championship and it could have been 149-21 but the Longhorns dialed it back after halftime. They were totally unstoppable early in that game, coach Steve Sarkisian called a phenomenal first half and used every inch of the field to frustrate and confound Oklahoma State’s defense. Coach Mike Gundy admitted after the game that Texas was faster in person than on tape. It could have been an even bigger bloodbath. Texas also has arguably the best win of the season now by going to Alabama in Week 2 and winning by 10 points. Sure, an argument could be made that this is a different Crimson Tide team now but the fact is Texas went to Tuscaloosa and won convincingly. That has to carry weight with the committee. In its only loss to rival Oklahoma, let’s not forget the Longhorns were leading that game until 15 seconds left when the Sooners scored the game-winning touchdown. It was a last-second loss on a neutral field to a very good football team. There are certainly arguments to keep Texas out but I’m not going to make one.

No. 4 ALABAMA

Jalen Milroe (© Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports)

Nick Saban is the greatest college football coach of all time but this might be his best work yet since being at Alabama. Just think about what this team looked like losing to Texas by 10 and then the next week against an average South Florida team in a 17-3 win. It was ugly and very un-Alabama. The Crimson Tide handled Ole Miss mainly defensively, whipped on Mississippi State (not hard this season) but then just got by Texas A&M and squeaked by Arkansas by 3. Then something started to happen as Jalen Milroe regained the quarterback job after experiments with Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner didn’t work. Alabama beats Tennessee by two scores and then beats LSU by 14 as well. The Crimson Tide dominates Kentucky and then in the Iron Bowl needs a near-miracle on fourth down to beat Auburn, 27-24. It will go down in the history of that storied rivalry. What gets Alabama in is beating Georgia - and the way the Tide did it. After a Jamarion Miller touchdown early in the second quarter, Alabama never trailed again. They were more physical, the defense was outstanding and sure Georgia was banged up but Alabama never relented. It was arguably the most impressive win of the season by anybody and it took down the back-to-back national champs. It hasn’t always been beautiful for Alabama, or easy, but the SEC champion, with its only loss against a team that should also be in the playoff, should get the Crimson Tide into the playoff.

LEFT OUT

Florida State: There is without question an argument - and a path - for the Seminoles to be in the playoff. Not losing a game is the first argument. If an undefeated Power Five conference champion doesn’t make it and two Power Five conference champions with one loss do make it, then what’s the point of playing the games. While the defense has been phenomenal and hasn’t given up 30 points to a team all season, we all know this offense is not the same without Jordan Travis. If Travis was healthy and FSU was undefeated, it’s in. Without him, it’s a horrible break but we all saw what the offense looked like against Florida and Louisville. That’s not a top-four team but it still feels like they’re getting screwed by not getting in.