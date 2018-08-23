TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A lot has been made of Alabama’s young secondary this offseason. The Crimson Tide will need to replace its top six defensive backs, and times like this past Saturday’s scrimmage have shown how difficult that might be.



"We didn't play well today. They gave up a lot of big plays and made a lot of mental errors,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban bluntly stated following the scrimmage. “I'm not pointing out anybody or anything, but we need to do better. We need to play better as a group.”

That might be true, but Crimson Tide defensive backs won’t often face a challenge as daunting as the three-headed monster they were tasked with corralling inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium over the weekend. Alabama might have lost its three starting receivers from last season. However, the unit hasn’t lost a step with its new sophomore trio of Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III and DeVonta Smith.

Alabama’s defensive backs know that from experience.

“They are the best receiving corps that we're going to face,” defensive back Shyheim Carter said. “Going up against them every day is a tough job.”

