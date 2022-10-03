FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Barring a major lull in the third quarter, Alabama’s offense had its way with Arkansas’ defense over the weekend, gashing the Razorbacks for 555 total yards in a 49-26 victory.
Alabama’s offensive outburst featured several explosive plays, including three big gains through the air in the first quarter as well as a trio of long runs in the fourth quarter to put the game away. Here’s a look at Alabama’s six gains for 40 or more yards on the day and why those plays worked for the Crimson Tide.
Second-and-7 from the Alabama 28 | 14:27, Q1
The play: Bryce Young throws a deep ball to Kobe Prentice for a 41-yard gain.
Why it worked: Arkansas brought just three defenders in the pass rush, giving Young time to comfortably step up in the pocket. Prentice ran an out route and was able to get a step on Arkansas defensive back Simeon Blair. From there, Young delivered a perfect ball on his first throw of the game.
Arkansas’ biggest mistake was allowing the Heisman Trophy to operate with ease. The Razorbacks have one of the nation’s worst pass defenses, and Young was always going to be able to pick apart this secondary if given time.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.