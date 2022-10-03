FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Barring a major lull in the third quarter, Alabama’s offense had its way with Arkansas’ defense over the weekend, gashing the Razorbacks for 555 total yards in a 49-26 victory.

Alabama’s offensive outburst featured several explosive plays, including three big gains through the air in the first quarter as well as a trio of long runs in the fourth quarter to put the game away. Here’s a look at Alabama’s six gains for 40 or more yards on the day and why those plays worked for the Crimson Tide.