Before the second-half breakdowns, Alabama’s offense appeared on its way to a statement win over the weekend. Saturday’s 24-21 victory over Arkansas will be remembered more for the Crimson Tide’s inability to kill off its opponent. However, the sloppy performance did allow Alabama to flex its muscles on the ground.

After rushing for 23 yards on 26 attempts against Texas A&M the previous week, the Tide piled up 177 yards against the Razorbacks. That came despite losing 34 yards on four allowed sacks.

Alabama dipped into its backfield depth as Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams, Jam Miller and Justice Haynes combined for 202 yards on 29 attempts. Each member of that quartet averaged more than 5 yards per carry and had at least one run of 10 yards are more.

“Look, we think we’ve got four running backs that can play, so we’re going to play them when we feel like we have an opportunity to play them,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “That’s always the plan. Have we always been able to do that? No. Sometimes the game doesn’t dictate it. But I’m glad to see all those guys got to play, and I think they all had good moments.”

In total, Alabama recorded eight runs of 10 or more yards on the ground. McClellan led the way with three of them while Williams and Miller both had a pair. Here’s a look at each of them and what went right for the Crimson Tide.