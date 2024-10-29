GIF breakdown: What went right during Alabama's big runs against Missouri

Alabama’s struggling offense finally appears to be back up and running. After averaging less than 3 yards a carry the previous two weeks against South Carolina (2.7) and Tennessee (2.2), the Crimson Tide reestablished its running game over the weekend. Alabama averaged a season-high 7.3 yards per attempt during its 34-0 victory over Missouri, gashing the Tigers for 271 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.





The reinvigorated attack was highlighted by several explosive runs, as the Tide recorded eight carries of 10 or more yards. Here’s a breakdown of what went right on each one of those.



