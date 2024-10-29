GIF breakdown: What went right during Alabama's big runs against Missouri

in other news
Tony's takes: Is Tide's revival real or just a ghost of Alabama past?
Tony Tsoukalas evaluates Alabama's blowout win over Missouri and provides his takes on the Tide's future.
How Jalen Milroe’s communication helped Alabama’s offense click into gear
Milroe finished without a turnover for the first time in four games Saturday.
Alabama capitalizes on turnovers to bury Missouri in bounce-back win
Alabama scored after two of Missouri's three turnovers Saturday.
Justice Haynes brings the boom as Alabama gets physical against Missouri
Alabama left guard Tyler Booker was just a few yards away from Haynes when he sent Johnson tumbling to the turf.
Everything Kalen DeBoer said following Alabama's shutout win over Missouri
Here is everything Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said in a press conference following the win.
Alabama’s struggling offense finally appears to be back up and running. After averaging less than 3 yards a carry the previous two weeks against South Carolina (2.7) and Tennessee (2.2), the Crimson Tide reestablished its running game over the weekend. Alabama averaged a season-high 7.3 yards per attempt during its 34-0 victory over Missouri, gashing the Tigers for 271 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
The reinvigorated attack was highlighted by several explosive runs, as the Tide recorded eight carries of 10 or more yards. Here’s a breakdown of what went right on each one of those.
