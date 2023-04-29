Alabama’s quarterback battle took an unexpected turn this week as the Crimson Tide received a commitment from Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner. While the addition might be a familiar face to first-year offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, the redshirt sophomore is still somewhat of an unknown commodity at the college level. Playing in Rees’ offense last season, Buchner began the year as Notre Dame's starter but lost his spot following a shoulder injury during a Week 2 loss to Marshall. He was able to return in time to lead the Irish in the Gator Bowl, accounting for five touchdowns and 334 total yards in a 45-38 victory over South Carolina. In total, the dual-threat quarterback completed 55.4% of his passes for 651 yards and three touchdowns with five interceptions while adding 123 yards and four more scores on the ground over three starts last season. Those numbers come after he accounted for 634 total yards and seven touchdowns over 10 appearances during his freshman year in 2021. While Buchner’s production is a bit underwhelming for an Alabama unit that already featured four scholarship passers, the former Rivals150 quarterback brings a talented skill set to Tuscaloosa. Here’s a look a what the Crimson Tide should expect from the Notre Dame transfer next season.

RPO threat

At the moment, Buchner’s biggest asset is his ability to make plays with his feet. The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder doesn’t have Jalen Milroe’s elite speed but was still reportedly clocked with a respectable 4.63 time in the 40-yard dash. Over the past two seasons, Rees looked to utilize that through plenty of run-pass options. Buchner’s speed forces defenses to account for his running ability. In the clip below, Georgia Tech fails to pick him up, resulting in a 68-yard run. Over his two seasons at Notre Dame, Buchner broke off 18 runs of 10 or more yards, including five that went for 20 or more yards.

Along with being able to punish defenders with his feat, Buchner also has nice vision and is able to read defenses on the fly. Here, he executes a perfect RPO keeper by ripping the ball away from Chris Tyree at the last minute after South Carolina’s defense had shifted to pick up the running back. From there, Buchner breaks the other way for an 11-yard score.

The RPO also opens up the passing game for Buchner, as his quick release can punish defenses who try to cheat by keying in on him as a runner. Here, Buchner quickly realizes that Toledo failed to pick up Tyree on a wheel route. Ripping the ball away, he delivers a quick pass to the open running back as a defender comes blitzing into the backfield. The result is an easy 55-yard touchdown.

Plenty of wiggle

Buchner also offers plenty of elusiveness in open space. As a runner, he has the ability to make plays happen out of nothing while showing a knack for moving the chains. In the clip below, Navy’s leading tackler Diego Fagot appears to have him stopped for a loss on third-and-1. However, Buchner shakes the linebacker behind the line of scrimmage before bouncing out to the perimeter to pick up the first down.

Here’s another example of his ability to stop on a dime as he humiliates Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield for an 11-yard gain.



H-back's best friend

Another way Rees liked to use Buchner at Notre Dame was getting the H-back involved in the passing game. This could be good news for an Alabama tight end unit that has been underutilized in recent years. Buchner’s dual-threat ability often creates plays for the H-back in the flats as defenders are forced to decide whether to pursue the quarterback during rollouts or remain rooted in coverage. Below is a good example of this. Buchner hits tight end Michael Mayer, who is left open by a defender stuck trying to contain the quarterback.

Of course, Buchner can also use his legs on plays like these. Here, the quarterback fakes toward Mayer on the flats, momentarily freezing Navy defensive back Jamal Glenn. The brief hesitation was all Buchner needed to pick up the first down on the ground.

Even when defenses do a good job of accounting for both Buchner and the H-back, the quarterback’s ability to deliver passes on the run allows him to make big plays downfield. Below, Virginia does a good job of shutting down Buchner’s underneath options. However, the quarterback is still able to provide a nice deep ball which ultimately draws a pass-interference penalty.

Deep-ball potential

While Notre Dame didn’t rely on Buchner’s downfield passing, he did show his ability to provide an accurate deep ball during his time with the Irish. According to Pro Football Focus, he was 8-for-20 with a touchdown and an interception on passes that traveled 20 or more yards through the air over the past two seasons. Below is a good example of Buchner’s downfield touch as he is able to stand tall in the pocket and provide a 32-yard strike to receiver Braden Lenzy against Ohio State.

The throw below shows off the right-hander’s arm strength even better as he delivers a bomb to Lenzy off his back foot for a 44-yard touchdown against South Carolina.



Dodgy decision making at times

If there’s one area Buchner needs to improve on most at Alabama, it’s his decision-making. He had eight interceptions over 13 appearances at Notre Dame. That included three during his otherwise impressive performance against South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. Buchner was caught staring down receivers a few times during his freshman season. He also has a tendency to wait too long in the pocket, as evidenced by this interception against Cincinnati, where he was hit while trying to get a pass off under pressure.

While he’s able to make plays on the run, Buchner can also get caught trying to take unnecessary risks, like this shovel pass that was picked off by South Carolina defensive lineman Nick Barrett in the Gator Bowl.