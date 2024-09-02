Advertisement

Williams, Milroe present a tough equation for Alabama's opposing defenses

 • Tony Tsoukalas
 • Henry Sklar
Here’s how Alabama graded out in its season opener.

 • Tony Tsoukalas
Here's a recap of Alabama's season-opening win against Western Kentucky

 • Henry Sklar
Proctor suffered an arm injury during warm-ups.

 • Jack Knowlton

 • Tony Tsoukalas
 • Henry Sklar
Here’s how Alabama graded out in its season opener.

 • Tony Tsoukalas
Published Sep 2, 2024
GIF breakdown: The keys to Alabama's explosive offense against WKU
Tony Tsoukalas  •  TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Kalen DeBoer isn’t apologizing for his team’s big-play ability. Sure, No. 5 Alabama will need to find more consistency on offense if it wants to move the ball against better defenses this fall. Still, it's hard to argue with 63 points, 600 yards and six touchdowns from 20 or more yards out.

Alabama scored on nine of its 14 drives during its 63-0 victory against Western Kentucky over the weekend. However, it was either feast or famine when the Tide had the ball. All but four of Alabama’s drives lasted less than five plays, as the offense either scored from far out or gave the ball right back to the Hilltoppers.

Of the Tide’s five non-scoring drives, three featured three-and-outs, and one involved a bad snap that resulted in a fumble three plays in. The only one to last over three plays came while Alabama was running out the game in the fourth quarter with its walk-ons.

Then again, when things clicked, the Tide was electric. Alabama pulled off five plays of 30 or more yards, four of which went for touchdowns. The Tide is the only team in the nation to record two plays of 80 or more yards, as Jalen Milroe found Ryan Williams for an 84-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter before Justice Haynes broke free for an 85-yard dash to the end zone right before the half.

“When we had the opportunity to make plays, I’m never going to be disappointed that we’re finding ways to have explosives,” DeBoer said following the game. “That’s a big part of what our offense is about. We preach it, we practice it. And that was fun to see.”

Here’s a look at what went right for Alabama during six of its explosive scores over the weekend.

