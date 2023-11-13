Breaking a string of slow starts to open games, Alabama’s offense wasted no time getting on the board during its 49-21 victory at Kentucky over the weekend.

The Crimson Tide recorded a touchdown on its opening possession for the first time since its season opener against Middle Tennessee on Sept. 2, as Jalen Milroe connected with Amari Niblack for a 26-yard score on the 10th play of the drive.

The touchdown snapped Alabama’s streak of five straight games with a punt on its first possession. It also set the tone early for the Tide, showing it came ready to play in what many felt would be a “trap game,” following big wins against Tennessee and LSU.

Alabama’s opening drive didn’t come without a little drama as Milroe was forced to leave the game for a play after taking a shot to the left thigh on a run up the middle. However, the redshirt sophomore bounced right back, leading the Tide down the field for one of his six touchdowns on the afternoon.

“Jalen played really well,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said after the game. “The offense started the game out and set the tempo of the game extremely well. He played extremely well. The whole idea was the way they play on defense is take what the defense gives, and we nickel-dimed them in the first couple drives and then we hit a couple big plays. I thought they did a great job on offense and a great team win for us.”

Here’s a look at each play of Alabama’s tone-setting drive and how it demonstrates the Tide’s new diversified attack.