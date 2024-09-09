Following a nearly flawless passing performance against Western Kentucky, Jalen Milroe experienced a few struggles during Alabama’s Week 2 win over South Florida.

The Crimson Tide quarterback completed 17 of 27 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns without an interception against the Bulls. While those aren’t necessarily bad numbers, Milroe struggled to deal with quarterback pressure, holding the ball too long at times while failing to find open receivers.

Alabama once again struggled to move the ball in the intermediate passing game which forced the Tide to rely on deep passes that weren’t open for much of the game. According to Pro Football Focus, Milroe completed just 2 of 5 passes on balls that traveled between 10-19 yards past the line of scrimmage.

Those struggles were largely due to a lack of time in the pocket. However, Milroe could have done more on some occasions. Here’s a look at all five of his intermediate passes over the weekend.