Alabama assistants respond to missed calls against Tennessee

Alabama assistants respond to missed calls against Tennessee

Alabama suffered a few missed calls during its loss to Tennessee.

 • Tony Tsoukalas
Where does Alabama basketball rank in the preseason coaches poll

Where does Alabama basketball rank in the preseason coaches poll

Alabama will start the season as a top-five team in both the AP and coaches polls.

 • Jack Knowlton
Tyler Booker praised for intensity, leadership as Alabama looks to rebound

Tyler Booker praised for intensity, leadership as Alabama looks to rebound

Tyler Booker has set the tone for the Tide this week.

 • Jack Knowlton
Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup against No. 21 Missouri

Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup against No. 21 Missouri

The Tide will face the Tigers at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday.

 • Henry Sklar
Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season

Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season

Here's how Alabama's commits performed last week.

 • Jack Knowlton

Published Oct 14, 2024
GIF breakdown: How Alabama allowed South Carolina's 16-play TD drive
Tony Tsoukalas
Managing Editor
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Following a chaotic collapse to end the first half, Alabama was looking to make a statement coming out of the break against South Carolina.


The Crimson Tide took a two-touchdown lead into the final minutes of the second quarter but nearly squandered it, giving up a 31-yard touchdown on fourth down before allowing a safety and throwing an interception that led to a last-second field goal.


With South Carolina getting the ball first in the second half, Alabama’s defense needed to recapture momentum with a stop.


That didn’t happen.


Instead, the Gamecocks took the lead 16 plays later as running back Raheim Sanders punched in a 1-yard touchdown. Along with sucking the life out of Bryant-Denny Stadium, South Carolina’s marathon drive left Alabama’s defense gassed while chewing up 8:35 off the clock. The 85-yard drive included six first downs and saw the Gamecocks go 5-for-5 on third down.


“It’s frustrating when they can put five third downs together,” Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said following the game. “And, then, you start wearing on your defense again – they’re out there a long time. The longer the drive happens, the better chance they have, obviously, scoring.”


From 2014-23, Alabama gave up one touchdown drive of 16 plays or more. Saturday’s defensive breakdown marked the third time this season the Tide has allowed an opponent to pull off such a drive.


Here’s a look at each of South Carolina’s six first downs to start the second half over the weekend.

