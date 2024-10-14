GIF breakdown: How Alabama allowed South Carolina's 16-play TD drive

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Following a chaotic collapse to end the first half, Alabama was looking to make a statement coming out of the break against South Carolina.





The Crimson Tide took a two-touchdown lead into the final minutes of the second quarter but nearly squandered it, giving up a 31-yard touchdown on fourth down before allowing a safety and throwing an interception that led to a last-second field goal.





With South Carolina getting the ball first in the second half, Alabama’s defense needed to recapture momentum with a stop.





That didn’t happen.





Instead, the Gamecocks took the lead 16 plays later as running back Raheim Sanders punched in a 1-yard touchdown. Along with sucking the life out of Bryant-Denny Stadium, South Carolina’s marathon drive left Alabama’s defense gassed while chewing up 8:35 off the clock. The 85-yard drive included six first downs and saw the Gamecocks go 5-for-5 on third down.





“It’s frustrating when they can put five third downs together,” Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said following the game. “And, then, you start wearing on your defense again – they’re out there a long time. The longer the drive happens, the better chance they have, obviously, scoring.”





From 2014-23, Alabama gave up one touchdown drive of 16 plays or more. Saturday’s defensive breakdown marked the third time this season the Tide has allowed an opponent to pull off such a drive.





Here’s a look at each of South Carolina’s six first downs to start the second half over the weekend.