After playing with fire in both of its previous road games, Alabama finally got burnt during its trip to Tennessee over the weekend. The Crimson Tide committed a school-record 17 penalties while making several sloppy errors, ultimately resulting in a 52-49 loss to the Volunteers.

“I think that the big thing that our players need to do is learn from this experience,” Nick Saban said after the game, “have more respect for playing with discipline so we don’t get penalties, we don’t help the other team, we don’t make mental errors that help the other team.”

Despite playing below its standard for most of the day, Alabama still had a chance to pull out the victory in the final minute as Will Reichard lined up for a go-ahead field goal with 21 seconds remaining. Instead, the senior’s 50-yard attempt sailed wide right. Two plays later, Tennessee’s Chase McGrath snuck a 40-yard kick over the crossbar as time ran out, releasing a sea of orange onto the field in Neyland Stadium.

Alabama’s 24-hour rule has passed, and players must now focus on this week’s game against Mississippi State. Still, here’s one final look at the loss to Tennessee as we break down five plays the Crimson Tide would like to have back.