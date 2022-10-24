Will Rogers could have saved some time and spiked the ball into the turf rather than throwing it Eli Ricks’ way Saturday night. No, really. The Mississippi State quarterback posted a 39.6 NFL passer rating when challenging the Alabama cornerback Saturday night. That’s the same rating he would have received if he had just thrown the ball away. Essentially, it resulted in the same outcome as well. Rogers threw Ricks’ way 10 times, completing just one pass for 19 yards. Making his starting debut for Alabama, Ricks personally batted away four of those passes while remaining glued to his receiver on the rest. His performance earned him a team-high 83.2 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus as well as some praise from his head coach and teammates. It should also go a long way toward earning the LSU transfer a second straight start when he and Alabama travel down to Baton Rouge, La., to take on his old team in a couple of weeks. Before that, here’s a breakdown of each time he was targeted over the weekend.

First-and-10 from the Mississippi State 25 | 15:00, Q1

Mississippi State wasted no time testing Ricks, throwing his way on the game’s first play from scrimmage. Matched up against 6-foot-5, 200-pound Caleb Ducking, Ricks (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) stood his ground, blanketing the receiver before batting away a pass over the middle. Ricks spent most of the night guarding two towering Bulldog receivers in Ducking and 6-foot-4, 220-pound Justin Robinson.

First-and-10 from the Alabama 25 | 14:15, Q2

After driving into Alabama territory on Mississippi State’s third possession of the game, Rogers tried to test Ricks deep on a ball to Robinson near the end zone. While the pass was overthrown, it might not have mattered as the cornerback was matching the receiver step for step on the play.

Third-and-1 from the Mississippi State 29 | 10:14, Q2

Despite needing to gain roughly the length of the football on third-and-1, Mississippi State elected to throw the ball. Similar to the game’s opening play from scrimmage, Rogers tried to hit Ducking for a slant over the middle. Once again, Ricks was there, using his long arms to batt away the ball for his second breakup of the game. “He definitely is a great DB,” safety DeMarcco Hellams said of Ricks following the game. “His length is definitely a plus for him. He’s great at reading routes. He’s great at understanding the cornerback position."

First-and-10 from the Mississippi State 25 | 8:19, Q2

Ricks appeared as though he was going to be beaten on a comeback route by Robinson. However, the cornerback stuck with the play, extending his arm to get a hand on the ball and knock it away from the receiver at the last moment. “He has a knack for the ball," linebacker Henry To'oTo'o said of Ricks following the game. "He’s so long so that even if he’s out of position, he’s able to put his arm in there and get the ball out."

Second-and-12 from the Mississippi State 33 | 0:20, Q2

Facing pressure in the pocket, Rogers was forced to deliver an incomplete pass over the middle right before the half. The throw wasn’t close to Robinson. Even if it was, Ricks had the receiver well covered.

Third-and-13 from the Alabama 48 | 9:24, Q3

Ricks’ lone mistake of the game came as he was outmuscled by Robinson for a 19-yard gain in the third quarter. The receiver fended off the cornerback on a comeback route before escaping his grasp. Safety Jordan Battle eventually made the tackle at the Alabama 29-yard line but not before Mississippi State picked up a first down on third-and-long. "He gave up one throw, but when you're playing five under man, you're supposed to play underneath the guy so [the receiver] should be able to catch a comeback,” Saban said of the play following the game.

Third-and-12 from the Alabama 31 | 8:17, Q3

Ricks rebounded from his lone mistake during another third-and-long later in the drive. Going up against Robinson in a similar comeback route, the cornerback bent his body backward to absorb a slight push-off from the receiver before springing forward to knock away the ball. “That is perfection, perfection from Eli Ricks,” ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said on the call. “They’ve been beating Alabama’s secondary when they’ve made throws on that exact throw. Ricks has seen enough of it.”

Fourth-and-12 from the Alabama 31 | 8:13, Q3

Following Ricks’ athletic play on third down, Rogers elected to test him deep the next play. With Alabama blitzing five defenders, the quarterback’s throw was rushed and sailed well beyond Robinson for an incomplete pass. Ricks nearly ran down the pass for an interception in the end zone. It’s a good thing he didn’t as Alabama would have got the ball at the 20-yard line on a touchback rather than the 31-yard line due to the turnover on downs.

Third-and-5 from the Mississippi State 15 | 3:26, Q3

Facing a third-and-five deep in his own territory, Rogers tried to thread the needle on a slant to Robinson over the middle. Hellams crashed in to record the pass deflection, but Ricks had his receiver well covered regardless. This play was closer to being an interception than it was a completion.

Second-and-10 from the 50-yard line | 1:44, Q4