TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Bryce Young claims he wasn’t listening to the critics, but other Alabama players were less patient when it came to hearing about the offense's inability to produce big yardage in the passing game.

Heading into Saturday night’s 55-3 victory over Vanderbilt, the Crimson Tide had compiled just eight passing plays of 20 or more yards through its first three games. Things changed against the Commodores as Alabama stacked up seven such plays while finishing with 400 yards through the air.

“I think we proved a lot of people wrong,” running back Jahmyr Gibbs said. “People saying the air, like we couldn’t throw the ball a lot. We got it spread out tonight, so I think we proved a little something.”

Alabama could have extended its ariel dominance if it wanted to. Young passed for 316 yards and four touchdowns by halftime. He finished the game 25 of 36 for a season-high 385 yards through the air before giving way to Jalen Milroe and the second-team offense late in the third quarter. Six Alabama players tallied three catches or more while sophomore Ja’Corey Brooks recorded Alabama’s first 100-yard receiving performance of the season, hauling in six receptions for 117 yards and a pair of scores.

“It was our plan going into this game that we would spread these guys out more and try to attack them in the secondary,” Nick Saban said. “We thought we had some pretty good matchups based on how they’ve played and what they’ve done. There was more precision in the route running, which helps with the timing of the quarterback. I thought Bryce did a really nice job as well.”

Following the breakout performance, here’s a look at how Alabama pulled off its big plays in the passing game.