TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After watching its star defender fail to record a quarterback pressure against Texas A&M last year, Alabama came up with a plan. Nick Saban knew the Aggies would look for ways to take Will Anderson Jr. out of the game, double-teaming the edge rusher when possible to limit his pass-rushing ability.

With that in mind, he made sure to provide a double-team of his own on defense. It ended up working pretty well.

“We had a little deal where we put two guys together so they couldn't chip him, and they really had a tough time single-blocking him,” Saban said following Alabama’s 24-20 victory over Texas A&M. “[Anderson is] a good player. He's a great leader, plays hard out there. He's a great competitor. And he certainly had a huge impact on the game tonight."

Often blitzing on a series of disguised stunts, Anderson proved to be a nightmare matchup for Texas A&M's offense. The five-star defender tallied career-high eight hurries on Aggies quarterback Haynes King as the mobile passer spent the evening running for his life.

Quarterback hurries aren’t the most official stat as they are determined by the judgment of the assigned stat crew. Still, any way you slice it, eight is a lot. For perspective, Anderson led Alabama with nine quarterback hurries through 15 games last season.

With that in mind here’s a breakdown of each of the eight times Anderson wreaked havoc in the backfield against Texas A&M.