Jalen Milroe is officially Alabama's man behind center, and the Crimson Tide is beginning to build its offense around him. First-year offensive coordinator Tommy Rees didn’t dial up too many designed runs for Milroe during his starts against Middle Tennessee and Texas. That changed over the weekend as Alabama took advantage of its dual-threat quarterback’s athleticism in a 24-10 win over Ole Miss.

By our count, Milroe tucked the ball on eight designed runs against the Rebels, resulting in 26 yards and three first downs. While the run plays didn’t always work, four of them went for 5 or more yards, including an 18-yard draw play during Alabama’s opening possession. The quarterback keepers also helped open up Ole Miss’ defense, allowing Milroe to complete 17 of 21 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown with an interception.

Given Alabama’s success over the weekend, it’s a safe bet we’ll be seeing the Tide utilize Milroe’s athleticism more moving forward. With that in mind, here’s a look at each of his designed runs against Ole Miss.