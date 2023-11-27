Jalen Milroe’s game-winning touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal from the Auburn 31-yard line will go down as one of the best plays in Iron Bowl history. However, it wasn’t the Alabama quarterback’s only big throw of the game. Milroe’s miraculous touchdown was one of seven explosive passing plays he pulled off while leading the Crimson Tide to a 27-24 victory inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. Here’s a look back at each one of his big passes on the afternoon.

Third-and-17 from the Alabama 45-yard line | 12:42, Q1

This throw says so much about Milroe’s development as a passer. Right tackle J.C. Latham was beat on the play, allowing Auburn’s Jalen McLeod to get into the backfield off the edge. Undeterred, Milroe calmly stepped up in the pocket while continuing to scan his options downfield. From there he found Malik Benson across the middle for a 33-yard gain to pick up a third-and-long. Earlier this season, Milroe might have panicked and tucked the ball to run. He had some space to do that on this play. However, he had defenders waiting for him in the middle of the field who would have likely stopped him before he reached the first-down marker.

First-and-10 from the Alabama 30-yard line | 5:00, Q1

Milroe’s first explosive pass highlighted his ability to step up in the pocket. This play shows what he can do if he’s flushed to the outside. McLeod once again got into the backfield, this time from the left side. That forced Milroe to his right. Once again, the redshirt sophomore kept his eyes downfield instead of tucking the ball to run. That allowed Isaiah Bond enough time to slip open on the sideline for a 16-yard gain.

First-and-10 from the Alabama 46-yard line | 4:24, Q1

Alabama wasted no time with its next explosive passing play, ripping one off right after the 16-yard gain to Bond. This time, it was all about the receiver, as Jermaine Burton caught a wide-open curl route before making defenders miss for extra yards on an 18-yard gain. Auburn was in man coverage but gave Burton a cushion of almost 10 yards. While that allows defenders space to guard against the receiver’s big-play ability, it gives Burton too much room to make plays after the catch.

First-and-10 from the Alabama 32-yard line | 1:42, Q2

Plays like this are why Auburn was so concerned about keeping Burton in front of its defensive backs. That being said, this 68-yard touchdown was brought on by a miscommunication in the Tigers’ secondary. Auburn cornerback D.J. James let Burton run right past him, thinking he had safety help on the back end. He didn’t, and Burton was left wide open for an easy pitch and catch from Milroe. Burton has been Alabama’s biggest downfield threat this season, catching 10 balls that have traveled 20 or more yards in the aird past the line of scrimmage, according to Pro Football Focus. Four of those receptions have gone for touchdowns.

First-and-10 from the Alabama 25-yard line | 15:00, Q3

One of Milroe’s biggest critiques this season has been his struggles in the intermediate passing game. Here is a good example of his improvement in that area. Pulling right guard Jaeden Roberts struggled to pick up Auburn’s Marcus Harris, allowing the defensive lineman to provide pressure on the left side. Milroe was able to step up in the pocket to avoid the rush before firing a strike to tight end Amari Niblack for an 18-yard gain on the left sideline. Milroe was 3 of 6 for 45 yards on intermediate passes against Auburn. Precision throws, like the one he delivered to Niblack on this play, will be key when going up against top defenses moving forward.

First-and-10 from the Auburn 38-yard line | 5:55, Q3

Sometimes making this simple throw can lead to big gains. That’s what happened here as Milroe delivered a dump pass to Bond, who did the rest with his legs for a 16-yard gain. While Milroe’s throw didn’t involve a high level of difficulty, his ability to hit Bond in stride allowed the speedy receiver to pick up the first down and beat defenders for extra yardage.

Fourth-and-goal from the Auburn 31-yard line | 0:43, Q4