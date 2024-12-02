GIF breakdown: A look at Germie Bernard's career day against Auburn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Germie Bernard saved his biggest game for Alabama’s biggest rivalry. The junior receiver recorded a career-high 111 yards on seven catches to help lead the Crimson Tide to a 28-14 win over Auburn.





Bernard’s big day continued his second-half surge for the Washington transfer, as he appears to have found his chemistry with quarterback Jalen Milroe. The two have connected four times in six of Alabama’s last seven games with Bernard reaching the 80-yard mark four times during that span.





“We had a whole offseason together,” Bernard said. “We went through spring, went through fall camp. And we have a lot of time in practice. We’re always talking to each other. Just seeing what he sees and seeing what I see. And just communicating, just continue to be on the same page. And then obviously execute.





“He’s gonna make the throw, and my job is to make the catch. And that’s what I do.”





Milroe targeted Bernard 10 times against Auburn, more than twice as much as any other receiver. More often than not, that trust was rewarded. Six of Bernard’s receptions resulted in first downs with four of those coming on third down. The receiver also recorded three catches of 20 or more yards.





Here’s a breakdown of Bernard’s seven catches in the Iron Bowl.



