It was a happy homecoming for the other B Young on Alabama’s roster. While Bryce Young carried the Crimson Tide on offense over the weekend, it was Byron Young’s effort on defense that helped Alabama hang on for its 30-24 victory at Ole Miss over the weekend.

The Laurel, Miss., native showed out in his final game back in the Magnolia State, leading the defense with 11 tackles, including two sacks, to go with a pair of quarterback hurries and a crucial forced fumble. Bryce Young tossed three touchdowns on offense, but when asked following the game, the Heisman Trophy winner had no trouble conceding that he was the second-best Young on the field Saturday night.

“B Young went crazy,” Bryce Young said of Byron Young after the game. “But he’s someone who works super hard. We all have his back, we all root for him. To see him go out there and have such a huge impact on the game like he did today, that means a lot. Not just on defense but as a team, as a whole unit. I think it hypes all of us up, it hypes up us as an offense.

“He played strong today, but everything he did didn’t show up in the stat category. He gave us a lot of energy, a lot of momentum. B Young played out of his mind.”

Byron Young is now 10-0 against teams from his home state, completing four-game sweeps over Ole Miss and Mississippi State while winning both games against Southern Miss over the past four years. Here’s a look at his homecoming heroics against the Rebels Saturday night.