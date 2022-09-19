TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s receiving corps has yet to take off through the air. Through three weeks, the unit has seen just two of its members record 50-yard receiving games — a feat that was reached five times by Crimson Tide wideouts at this point last year.

An Alabama passing attack that ranked seventh nationally last season is currently tied 73rd this year, averaging just 243.3 yards per game. A good chunk of that production has come from running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who has been the Crimson Tide’s leading receiver the past two weeks as its wideouts have failed to create much separation on routes.

Things haven’t been up to standard for a unit that has produced five first-round picks over the past three years. However, it hasn’t been all bad for Alabama’s receivers.

While the receiving corps has yet to fill up the stat sheet this season, it’s done well to handle a bit of dirty work that doesn’t show up in the box score. Following Saturday’s 63-7 victory over Louisiana-Monroe, Nick Saban praised his wideouts for their blocking ability, stating the unit did a nice job of clearing the way for Gibbs and company on bubbles and screen on the perimeter.

Here’s a look at a few nice blocks that didn’t go unnoticed on the day.